Most Important Patriots Revenge Games on the 2026 Schedule

Do the New England Patriots have a revenge tour in them?

After an impressive 2025 season that saw them make it all the way to the Super Bowl, the Patriots now know their schedule and have a shot to bounce back. Some of those games include teams that knocked off New England last season, and some may include potential revenge games for specific players.

The Patriots are set to host the Green Bay Packers later this season, but according to one former player, he doesn't view it in that way.

"Nah, man. Green Bay took care of me. It wouldn't be a reason for me to have that type of pressure against them," wide receiver Romeo Doubs said when asked about a possible revenge game against his former team. "My career started there. They taught me the foundation of football, how football works, situational football, just understanding complimentary football, how teams can be - just the overall game in general. They showed me the ropes in that area. And again, I do know that we played them this year, but no, it's not even like that."

There's not many revenge games for the Patriots this season, but if you had to pick a couple, here are the ones that stand out.

Week 1 at Seattle Seahawks (Sept. 9)

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver DeMario Douglas (3) against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The obvious answer to kick off the season. The Patriots got outplayed by the Seahawks on the Super Bowl stage and had to walk off the field as the opposite color confetti rained down from Levi's Stadium. Now as the season opening game in September, New England has a shot to right that wrong.

It will be tough -- and watching Seattle drop its second Super Bowl banner in franchise history will be even tougher -- but a win in Week 1 would go a long way to evaporate the memories of how last season ended.

Week 2 vs Pittsburgh Steelers (Sept. 20)

Sep 21, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) fumbles the ball during the fourth quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

This game will follow up the Seattle game, and will be the first home game for the Patriots in 2026. It's also a chance to fix what happened in last year's Steelers game. Five turnovers, including a costly fumble at the goal line by Rhamondre Stevenson, handed the Patriots their second loss of the season.

While the Patriots eventually went on a run following the Pittsburgh loss, beating Aaron Rodgers (potentially) and the Steelers in 2026 could be a nice start to the home slate at Gillette Stadium.

Week 5 vs Las Vegas Raiders (Oct. 11)

Sep 7, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) ruhes teh ball against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

How could the lowly Raiders be on this list? Well, you may remember how Geno Smith and Las Vegas knocked off the Patriots in Week 1 last season. The Patriots lost just three games in the regular season, one of those coming at the hands of the Raiders, so this makes perfect sense for a revenge game.

On paper, it's a game that New England should win easily -- regardless if Kirk Cousins or rookie Fernando Mendoza is under center for the Raiders. It will also be sweet for New England to knock off the team that Tom Brady owns minority shares in.

Week 15 at Kansas City Chiefs (Dec. 21)

Dec 17, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles as New England Patriots linebacker Josh Uche (55) chases him during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Another one that might be grasping at straws, the Patriots haven't been able to beat the Chiefs since the 2018 AFC championship. Since then, losses in 2019, 2020 and 2023 have plagued the Patriots. After plenty of talk of Patrick Mahomes becoming a possible heir to Brady's GOAT throne, New England fans have certainly had enough.

This revenge game could have major implications in the AFC playoff picture (pending Mahomes' recovery from a torn ACL), as the late-season matchup could determine both team's spots in the postseason.

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