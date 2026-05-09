Everything Patriots Fans Need to Know About New England's Schedule Release

After a long season where their opponents was discussed plenty, the New England Patriots are set to find out their new schedule next week. The 2026 slate will be dropped in full on May 14, and the Patriots -- who already know who they're playing -- can start to make trip plans.

What should Patriots fans keep in the back of their minds leading up to the release? Here's a few things that stand out about New England's slate of games and their quest for a 13th Super Bowl appearance.

Super Bowl Rematch

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Patriots' 2025 season ended at the hands of the Seattle Seahawks in the Super Bowl, 29-13. They have a chance to rectify that loss again this season. Seattle will be the home team (the first time the Patriots are traveling to the Pacific Northwest since September 2020) and will certainly be a game to see how the current New England team stands up to the defending champions.

There's always the possibility the NFL decides to run it back and have both Super Bowl teams face off in the season opener. If so, the Patriots would be playing on Sept. 9 -- a Wednesday night kickoff.

Potential Overseas Matchup

Ever season, the NFL gets closer and closer to weekly international play. Patriots owner Robert Kraft has been a key player in those decisions, telling reporters this offseason that he expects each team to play overseas at some point in the near future. New England has been a frequent team to play in another country, playing games in London, Frankfurt and Mexico City this century.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are hosting two games in London, and they're a team New England is scheduled to visit. The Lions are also slated to host a game in Germany -- a place with thousands of Patriots fans -- and that could also be a possibility. The Patriots last played in Germany in 2023.

Turkey Day Football?

Nov 24, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (85) catches a pass originally ruled as a touchdown as Minnesota Vikings cornerback Chandon Sullivan (39) defends. Instant replay would overturn the call and rule the play an incompletion during the third quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

The Patriots don't have a long history on Thanksgiving (they've only played six times on the holiday), but anytime a road trip to Detroit looms, it's a possibility. The last time New England suited up on Thanksgiving was against the Minnesota Vikings in 2022, and four years later, a fantastic coaching matchup between Mike Vrabel and Dan Campbell could be a great opening game for a long day of football.

West Coast Trips Looming

Out of the Patriots' nine road games, two of them sit along the Pacific coast. With games against the aforementioned Seahawks and Los Angeles Chargers, the NFL schedule makers could throw the Patriots a bone and put those games back-to-back. Long flights out west have typically led to New England staying out there, and that could be a possibility in the middle of the season.

This could also be a perfect timing for the Patriots to get their bye week, as a long cross-country flight could trigger that decision alongside the pairing of games.

Return Of Bo Nix

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) runs during the fourth quarter of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Patriots caught a break in the AFC title game last January, when Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix broke his ankle in the final minutes of the team's divisional win. Instead, New England got to face old friend Jarrett Stidham in snowy conditions and earned the right to play in the Super Bowl after a grimy 10-7 win.

With Nix expected to return to the lineup this season, it will make for a fun game to settle debates around New England's conference championship. If the Patriots want to prove that they could have won that game regardless of the quarterback, a nationally-televised game against Nix and the Broncos could have some fireworks.

New Highmark Stadium Debut

After playing in the Buffalo Bills' old stadium since it was built in 1973, the Patriots will play in the newly-constructed Highmark Stadium for the first time this season. Last year's game between the two division rivals was an early-season matchup on Sunday Night Football. Will 2026 follow suit?

Will Mahomes Be Healthy?

Oct 5, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass against the New England Patriots during the second quarter of a NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback tore his ACL at the end of last season, and is expected to return at some point in 2026. But when? Ideally, the NFL would want two of the league's top quarterbacks facing off against each other for the first time in their careers.

That would likely put this matchup in the later window of the season to guarantee that Mahomes is fully healthy (or at least on the field) for the battle between him and Drake Maye. It could be another primetime game for the Patriots, who will be returning to Kansas City for the first time since having to play on a Monday back in 2020.

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