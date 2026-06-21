Three Patriots UDFAs Trending Upward Following Minicamp, Including Intriguing DB

Every summer, New England Patriots fans try to latch onto an undrafted rookie free agent to follow during training camp practices. It's a good idea, as the team has consistently found under-the-radar talent from their pool of UDFA signees almost every season for the last two decades.

This year is no different. The Patriots went out and signed plenty of undrafted talent following April's NFL Draft, including some players that could have potentially heard their names called during the draft. Instead, those players now join the Patriots in a different way, but with the same goal in mind: Making the team this fall.

So which rookies have the best shot to make the 53-man roster as it stands right now?

At this very moment, there isn't a clear favorite to make the team just yet, unlike last year, where Eastern Washington wide receiver Efton Chism III was popping on nearly every snap. Right now, it's very crowded with no true clear runaway favorite.

But after the Patriots' three-day mandatory minicamp is over and the rookies now prepare for their first training camps as NFL players, here are a few names that stood out during practices this spring that fans should familiarize themselves with ahead of the summer months.

RB Myles Montgomery

May 9, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots running back Myles Montgomery (39) catches the ball during the New England Patriots rookie camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The Patriots broke the bank to bring Montgomery into town, inking him to a a contract worth $272,500 in guarantees, the highest any UDFA has ever earned in franchise history. The UCF alum was a fantastic runner during his college tenure and has the opportunity to be a fun talent to add to the Patriots offense.

He's stood out, and for good reason. His speed is evident, and while it's hard to truly evaluate running backs during the non-contact drills this spring, it's clear that Montgomery has the ability to stick around in New England in some capacity.

With an opening at the third running back spot on the depth chart, Montgomery is making his name known so far.

"(Jam Miller) and Myles both are doing a great job of working through it, taking advantage of the opportunities and reps they get out here at practice," running backs coach Tony Dews told reporters at minicamp last week.

EDGE Xavier Holmes

Jun 10, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Xavier Holmes (58) arrives at the practice field for minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

One of two tryout players to earn a contract after rookie minicamp, Holmes has been on the receiving of plenty of praise from his coaching staff. The Maine and James Madison alum has worked into the defense pretty slowly during team drills, but has shown off his skills to his coaches.

The fierce pass rusher racked up six sacks last season with the Dukes en route to a trip to the College Football Player. The Patriots felt like he had slipped through the cracks on draft night, and invited him to the facility for the team's three-day rookie minicamp.

The rest is history, and his talent is now shocking the Patriots as they get a deeper look at the 24-year-old edge rusher.

"He’s one that shocked me. You know, those guys that just get that tryout, not a priority free agent. I mean, that’s a tough deal to do and to make it. But what I saw from him, a bigger guy that can move," outside linebackers coach Mike Smith said. "He’s got some athletic ability, more than people think. Running his tail off to the ball. He’s in there asking questions, asking good questions. I get a feeling in my stomach sometimes. Not always right. Nobody’s (always) right. But there’s something about him that I like, and there’s something about him that he seems tough."

S Peter Manuma

Jun 10, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots safety Peter Manuma (34) arrives at the practice field for minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Manuma was the other player to sign a contract after coming to the Patriots by way of a tryout. The versatile and hard-hitting safety, who was a team captain at Hawaii this past season, might not project to be a key member of the defense right now.

Instead, Manuma could be one of the most important special team players on the roster. With the Patriots moving on from linebacker Marte Mapu in the offseason (they traded him to the Houston Texans in a pick swap), they're now in the market for a new punt protector.

The 23-year-old Manuma has gotten the chance to work in at that spot during practices and has impressed during his time doing it. While we are far from that job being handed out, the fact that a tryout UDFA is in contention right now is a great sign for his long-term chances to be a Patriot.

"Peter Manuma from Hawaii, he’s done a good job being back there in some reps," special teams coordinator Jeremy Springer said ahead of the first day of minicamp. "Very in control of his body. His body movement’s really good. And I like how vocal he is. Very vocal, very confident when he talks. And I think that’s a sign of confidence. I do like that from that position."

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