35 Former Patriots Selected in 2026 UFL Draft

Football has become a year-round sport, and the next season of the United Football League is prepping for their spring season in 2026. The eight-team league's draft process came and went, with each of the team choosing to draft and protect dozens of players for the upcoming season.

Plenty of New England Patriots alums were included in the team-building process, as 35 former players were added to teams through the draft, roster protections or undrafted free agency. Here's a look at all of the players who previously spent time in Foxboro that are now suiting up in the UFL next season.

Birmingham Stallions

QB Matt Corral (2023), TE Jordan Thomas (2020), OG Tyrese Robinson (2024-2025), DE Ronnie Perkins (2021-2023), LB Kobe Jones (2024), LB Kyahva Tezino (2020), LB Olakunle Fatukasi (2023)

Aug 12, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots defensive end Ronnie Perkins (51) at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images | Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

Birmingham, winners of three spring league titles in franchise history, consistently has the most former Patriots on their roster. This year is no different, as the Stallions have four on their initial roster. The big name is Perkins — a former third-round pick by New England. Injuries hampered his time on the field, before he was signed off of the team's practice squad in the middle of the 2023 season.

The other six players all had shorter stints with the Patriots. Thomas and Robinson were the lone player to suit up for the team during a regular season game.

Columbus Aviators

WR Devin Ross (2019-2020, 2021), TE Gee Scott Jr. (2025), OG Aaron Monteiro (2019), OT Caleb Jones (2024)

Jul 30, 2021; Foxborough, MA, United States; New England Patriots receiver Devin Ross (8) catches a pass during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images | Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

Ross had two separate stints with the Patriots, and quickly became a fan favorite during the summer of 2021. The young wideout, who bounced around the NFL for a couple seasons, first arrived in New England via the practice squad during Tom Brady's final Patriots season in 2019. He remained with the franchise for the following summer after signing a futures contract, but was released during August's cutdown day.

One year later, he rejoined the team for training camp, only to be released again. He's been playing spring football ever since. For Monteiro, he was on the Pats' practice squad for a few short weeks back in 2019. Scott and Jones had brief stints in New England over the past two years.

Dallas Renegades

DE DaMarcus Mitchell (2022-2023), LB Carson Wells (2022), CB DJ James (2024-2025), CB Shaun Wade (2021-2024)

Aug 25, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Malik Willis (7) shoots off a pass before being hit by New England Patriots linebacker Carson Wells (59) during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Wells originally came into the NFL by way of the Cincinnati Bengals before arriving in New England later on in training camp. He was a camp body who flashed at times, but was eventually cut before cutdown day in 2022.

The three others established themselves in New England much more. Mitchell made the active roster as an undrafted free agent out of Purdue, contributing on special teams. The pair of defensive backs also spent time on the active roster in recent seasons. James was one of the Patriots' brightest summer stars this year.

DC Defenders

DT Niles Scott (2021), CB Azizi Hearn (2023-2024)

Aug 15, 2024; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Azizi Hearn (42) watches for the snap of the ball during the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

These two defenders didn't play in any regular season games. Hearn was signed as a rookie in Bill Belichick's final season, but was relegated to the practice squad all season. He struggled the following preseason, and was soon released.

Scott signed with the practice squad back in 2021, but only lasted four days before being cut.

Houston Gamblers

WR Braylon Sanders (2024), OT Kellen Diesch (2024), OT Jalen McKenzie (2024), OT Zach Thomas (2024)

Nov 13, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman Kellen Diesch (74) waits for a snap against the Washington Huskies during the fourth quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Diesch and Sanders ever played in a regular season game and were on the team at opposite times. Diesch was a veteran signing during training camp, acting as a camp body and swing tackle in preseason games. Sanders was signed much later, and was one of a few wide receivers on the practice squad. The team decided not to offer him a futures contract after the year ended.

McKenzie and Thomas — both on the 2024 squads — had short appearances. Thomas played most of his snaps against the Houston Texans — Drake Maye's first career start.

Louisville Kings

WR Lynn Bowden Jr. (2022), TE Jalen Wydermyer (2022), C Alec Lindstrom (2025), DT Josiah Bronson (2024), LB Steele Chambers (2024), LB Monty Rice (2024-2025), CB Isaiah Bolden (2023-2025)

Aug 03, 2024; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Steele Chambers (43) waits to do a drill during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Most these players spent time in New England during the summer months. Chambers, a star at Ohio State in college, joined the Patriots defense late in the training camp process as an undrafted free agent. Lindstrom and Bronson had both established themselves elsewhere in the NFL before signing veteran deals to join the Patriots. Wydermyer suited up in a preseason game, but didn't make the roster.

Others, like Rice and Bolden, suited up in regular season games. At one point, it looked like Bolden would have a larger role in the Patriots' defense than he ended up having.

Orlando Storm

RB Jashaun Corbin (2025), OT Zuri Henry (2024), DT Isaiah Mack (2020), DE Keshawn Banks (2024), S Josh Minkins (2025)

Jul 28, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots defensive back Josh Minkins (16) heads to the practice fields for training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Like the players on Louisville, most of Patriots didn't suit up in any meaningful games. Corbin is the most recent Patriots player on this list, as the running back spent time on this season's practice squad for a couple of weeks. Henry, on the other hand, was one of the Patriots' first undrafted free agents signings out of UTEP in 2024, but didn't make the 53-man roster.

Banks played in a few games for Jerod Mayo, mainly in special teams. Minkins was an undrafted free agent out of Cincinnati and was let go after a single preseason game.

For Mack, he was on the practice squad during the pandemic season in 2020. He was claimed by New England off of waivers and bounced around the team before his contract expired that January.

St. Louis Battlehawks

QB Ben Wooldridge (2025), CB Nate Brooks (2019)

Aug 16, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Ben Wooldridge (17) looks to make a handoff during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Wooldridge was the Patriots' third quarterback this past summer, before being cut and replaced by Tommy DeVito ahead of Week 1. It was an uphill battle for him to stick around behind Drake Maye and Joshua Dobbs in the quarterback room, but Wooldridge looked solid when he was under center. He played in all three of the team's preseason games in 2025, earning the start in the Patriots' 42-10 loss to the New York Giants to close out the summer slate.

Brooks was on the practice squad as a rookie back in 2019.

