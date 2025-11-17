Patriots OL ‘Unsatisfied’ With Rookie Season
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — While the New England Patriots have been predominantly pleased with their performance to date in 2025, starting left guard Jared Wilson knows that his best football has yet to be played.
In fact, the Pats' third-round (No. 95 overall) selection in the 2025 NFL draft is already using his discontent as motivation to help his team add significant victories to their already impressive 9-2 record.
“Unsatisfied,” Wilson recently said when asked to evaluate his performance this season. “I guess it’s one word I can figure off the top of my head right now. Just always wanting to get better every single day. Not satisfied with winning or a good rep. On to the next rep, onto the next practice, onto the next meeting, onto the next day.”
Just over halfway into his rookie season, Wilson has already begun to become an integral piece within New England’s offensive line for the foreseeable future. Known for his athleticism and versatility, Wilson has already provided a boost to a beleaguered Pats offensive line in desperate need of both. His 4.84 seconds of running time in the 40-yard dash placed him at the top of his position at the NFL Scouting Combine. It has also helped ease his transition from reserve center to his current role, starting left guard, displacing former Patriot Cole Strange.
In 10 games this year, the former Georgia Bulldog has aligned on 655 snaps (92.8%) on offense — allowing four sacks, six hits and 22 pressures while playing alongside fellow rookie left tackle Will Campbell. After missing the Pats’ Week 4 victory over the Carolina Panthers due to both ankle and knee injuries, Wilson has been singularly focused on turning his early-season struggles into success — especially in the passing game.
“I’d say pass protection for sure,” Wilson said of his most notable need for improvement. “I think the run game is a mentality, you have to come get it on every single play. Yes, there’s details, techniques and fundamentals to the run-game … Whereas pass protection is hand placement …it’s where I’m looking for the snap. I’m still trying to get better with the base after contact.”
For Jared Wilson, it’s ‘Always Be Improving’
While rookie seasons in the NFL can be somewhat unforgiving for even the most seasoned first-year players, Wilson’s difficulties can be largely localized to the stretch between Week 7 and Week 9, where he allowed his four aforementioned sacks against the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, and Atlanta Falcons. In fact, the Pats' rookie admitted that he began to wonder whether his days as a starter may quickly come to an end if his performance did not quickly rise to a satisfactory level.
Still, Wilson was able to turn the tide by making some key changes to his approach — including (but not limited to) playing less off of his toes. This has allowed him to push with a greater amount of power against this opposition. The numbers appear to validate Wilson’s hard work. Over the last two games, he has not allowed a sack and has yielded only one quarterback hit. During the Pats’ Week 11 victory over the Jets, Wilson did not allow a single pressure on quarterback Drake Maye.
Accordingly, the 6-foot-3, 310-pound lineman will head into New England’s Week 10 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals with a familiar game plan and an even more familiar resolve. Should he continue to show similar or greater improvement heading into the season’s final stretch, both Wilson and Campbell could help to keep the left side clean for their quarterback through the postseason.
“I just want to thank my coaches throughout the week for preparation,” Wilson added. “Thank the guys next to me for trusting me,” Wilson said when asked about his performance. “I feel good out there. Good start to the game and everything, and did it well. There’s always things to fix … Always things to get better at.”
