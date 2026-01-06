Patriots Who Need To Step Up In Wild Card Game

The New England Patriots are back in the postseason, thanks to a myriad of players in all three phases. With a 38-10 win over the Miami Dolphins, the AFC East champs closed the regular season as the AFC's No. 2 seed and owners of a first round home game.

Next on the docket are the Los Angeles Chargers, a team head coach Mike Vrabel says plays with a lot of sound fundamentals.

"They play great defense," Vrabel said postgame. "They're very sound. They're good tacklers. They're physical. They get off the field on third down. They're good in the red zone. They run the football. It's a physical football team. They possess the football. They lead the NFL in time of possession. They have very good quarterback play. They're well coached. They play with technique and fundamentals."

So to shut down the Chargers' fundamentally-sound team, here's a look at a few players in all three phases of the game that can play a major role in New England's Wild Card game next week.

OTs Morgan Moses and Will Campbell

Dec 1, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Morgan Moses (76) warms up prior to the game against the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The Chargers' potent pass rush is one of the best in the league. Tuli Tuipulotu (13 sacks) and Odafe Oweh (7.5) can get after the passer with the best of them and make life difficult for Drake Maye. For that not to happen, the tackle duo of Moses and Campbell need to be on their A-games.

Last week against the Dolphins, Maye wasn't sacked once -- the first time in his career he wasn't brought down in a game. That's a promising sign heading into the postseason, considering Campbell just returned off of IR with a knee injury. Shutting down the Chargers' ability to wreck the game from the pocket should be one of the main priorities.

DT Christian Barmore

Dec 15, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore (90) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

With Milton Williams returning to the active roster after a prolonged stint on IR, that opens up the field for Barmore to succeed. Los Angeles boasts one of the worst offensive lines, with starters Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt out with injuries. They've rattled off nearly 30 different combinations this season and have struggled to keep Justin Herbert upright in the pocket.

If the Patriots can capitalize on an offensive line that's quickly become a national punchline across the league, they'll have no issue winning in the trenches. Take Barmore, for example, who brought down Dolphins' Quinn Ewers in Week 18 -- his first sack since Week 11 against the Jets, the last time he and Williams suited up together (though Williams left early with an ankle sprain).

K Andy Borregales

Nov 13, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots kicker Andy Borregales (36) kicks a field goal against the New York Jets in the fourth quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Borregales has turned what began as a shaky start to his rookie season into a historic first year with New England. Against the Dolphins, he drilled a 59-yard field goal to close the first half, the longest in the history of Gillette Stadium and third-furthest in franchise history.

The almost-automatic Borregales has given the Patriots a major boost in the kicking game, booting the ball with power and accuracy. He's 27-of-32 on the season, and can change the course of a game should it come down to the wire. Just take his game winner in primetime against the Bills earlier this season for example.

