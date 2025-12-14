Bills Defeat Patriots After Second-Half Stampede

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — As the late, great Yogi Berra would say: “It ain’t over ‘til it’s over.”

The New England Patriots entered their Week 15 matchup against the Buffalo Bills in hot pursuit of their first division title since the 2019 season — as well as their 29th playoff appearance in franchise history. In the process, they would complete one of the most impressive single-season turnarounds in NFL history.

While New England’s first-half performance appeared to make the scenario a foregone conclusion, the Bills reminded the Foxborough Faithful that the 2024 AFC East champs would not go quietly into the snowy southern New England afternoon. The Bills delivered five-straight touchdown drives to take away New England’s momentum in an eventual 35-31 victory over the Pats at Gillette Stadium. In the process, both the Patriots (11-3) and the Bills (10-4) remain in contention for the AFC East division title.

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye completed 14-of-23 passes for 155 yards, two rushing touchdowns and one interception. Refusing to be outdone, Bills quarterback Josh Allen completed 19-of-28 for 193 yards and three touchdown passes.

In that regard, here is a look at the “ebb and flow” showdown in southern New England — a game which is already garnering a reputation as an instant classic.

First Half Recap: Patriots Start Strong

New England clearly entered Week 15 determined to exploit Buffalo’s struggling run defense — which ranked 30th in rush EPA this season heading into this game. Patriots quarterback Drake Maye looked every bit the part of an MVP candidate, completing 9-of-11 passes for 108 yards with two rushing touchdowns. Maye also added 43 yards on four carries on the ground game. With stout blocking from their offensive line, the Pats received reliable early-down rushing from veteran Rhamondre Stevenson. Rookie TreVeyon Henderson provided the half’s top highlight by taking the ball 52 yards for the score.

Conversely, the Bills could not find their first-half rhythm until late in the second quarter. The aggressive style of Vrabel’s defense proved to be Allen’s “kryptonite,” as linebackers Harold Landry III and Jack Gibbens gave the veteran all he could handle. Though Buffalo would eventually score with just over three minutes remaining in the half, the Pats maintained a commanding 24-7 lead at the midway break.

Dec 14, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) reacts after a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills in the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Third Quarter: The Bills Empire Strikes Back

Allen and the Bills wasted little time in reminding the capacity crowd at Gillette Stadium of their respective status as the 2024 NFL MVP and AFC East Division champs. Running back and return man Ray Davis began the half by taking the opening kickoff 58 yards to the New England 44-yard line. From there, Allen and his offense took six plays to reach the end zone, one of which featured the Bills quarterback running for a 20-yard gain. Tight end Dawson Knox earned his second touchdown of the day on a four-yard pass from Allen to cut New England’s lead to 24-14.

Buffalo continued their offensive dominance of a suddenly struggling Patriots defense and special teams on the ensuing drive. Allen and the Bills traveled 70 yards on 11 plays, highlighted by a pair of connections from the Bills quarterback to receiver Joshua Palmer for 16 and 13 yards, respectively. Despite being initially ruled short of the goal line on a one-yard attempt, Bills running back James Cook was ruled to have been airborne at the time he crossed the plane. The reversal gave Buffalo the touchdown, while further trimming the Pats' lead to just three points at 24-21.

Fourth Quarter: Patriots and Bills Trade Scores in a True Classic Showdown

Dec 14, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots running back Treveyon Henderson (32) scores a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

In one of the most emotionally grueling series of the Patriots' season, Allen and the Bills captured the lead for the first time on the day. Capitalizing on a deep interception of Maye’s third-and-25 arm punt attempt by Bills’ cornerback Tre’Davious White, Allen and his offense went 91 yards on 13 plays. The drive was highlighted by a controversial 37-yard completion from Allen to receiver Khalil Shakir.

Originally, it appeared that cornerback Marcus Jones had ripped the ball from Shakir’s grip. However, the official ruled the play a catch by the receiver, due to a defensive pass interference call on the same play. Allen then capped the drive with a 14-yard touchdown pass to Knox — his third score of the day.

The pendulum swung back in the Patriots' direction just moments later. TreVeyon Henderson once again showcased his breakaway speed and big-play ability by taking the ensuing drive’s opening handoff 65 yards to the end zone. Henderson’s second touchdown of the day returned the lead to New England, at 31-27.

But wait … there was more to come.

The scales once again tipped in favor of the visitors, as Cook and the Bills would take to the ground for much of their seven-play, 65-yard drive. New England appeared to have stalled Buffalo’s efforts on a third-and-4 from the New England 47-yard line, when Bills’ receiver Keon Coleman failed to reel in Allen’s pass. However, the officials once again ruled in Buffalo’s favor, calling a DPI on Pats’ cornerback Carlton Davis. The Bills took full advantage of the Patriots' penalty, capping the drive with an 11-yard touchdown run from Cook. The advantage once again belonged to the Bills at 35-31.

Following a failed attempt to convert a 4th-and-5 from their 22-yard line, the Pats turned the ball over on downs. Buffalo secured a pivotal first down on a two-yard run from running back Ty Johnson — securing the win and saving their divisional hopes in the process.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!