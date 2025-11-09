Patriots' Depth Will Be Tested Against Buccaneers
With their Week 10 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers set to kick off at Raymond James Stadium, the New England Patriots are hoping to continue their winning ways heading into Week 11.
The Patriots (7-2) enter this matchup on the heels of a 24-23 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. Conversely, the Bucs (6-2) are fresh off their Week 9 bye, with their last win coming over the New Orleans Saints by a final score of 23-3 at Caesars Superdome in Week 8.
With just over an hour until the 1 p.m. ET kickoff, the Patriots and Bucs have released their lists of inactives.
PATRIOTS INACTIVES:
RB Rhamondre Stevenson
WR Kayshon Boutte
LB Christian Ellis
S John Saunders
DE Eric Gregory
G Caedan Wallace
QB Tommy DeVito (3rd QB)
What it Means for the Patriots:
Boutte, who suffered a hamstring injury during the Pats’ 24-23 victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9, left the game in the closing moments of the first half and did not return. Through nine games this season, the Pats’ sixth-round pick (187th overall) in the 2023 NFL Draft, has become one of quarterback Drake Maye’s most-reliable offensive weapons — as well as a weekly big-play threat. He entered Week 9 having caught 23 passes for 431 yards and five touchdowns. Before leaving New England’s Week 9 game, he had zero catches on only one target.
With Boutte officially sidelined for New England’s upcoming Week 10 matchup, rookie Kyle Williams is expected to take on the majority of the LSU product’s vacated snaps. Williams aligned in Boutte’s stead for the remainder of their Week 9 victory, logging a season-high 31 snaps. The Patriots’ rookie was held without a catch on one target, which he seemingly missed due to a miscommunication with quarterback Drake Maye.
Stevenson first appeared on New England’s initial Week 9 injury report, prior to the Pats’ contest against the Atlanta Falcons — one which New England won 24-23 in Foxborough. The Oklahoma product was listed with a toe injury after being absent from practice before he was eventually ruled out for last weekend’s game against Atlanta.
Though Stevenson was present as an observer for the team’s final two practices of the week, he was ultimately deemed unready to return in time to face the Bucs. Rookie TreVeyon Henderson, veteran rusher Terrell Jennings and reserve practice squad elevation D’Ernest Johnson should help to fill Stevenson’s void.
Ellis’ absence from practice stems from his suffering a hip injury in the closing moments of the second quarter of New England’s Week 9 game against the Falcons. The veteran linebacker led the team with five tackles (one solo) at the time of his exit. Elliss came into the day with 48 tackles (22 solo), a pass breakup and a forced fumble on the year.
Jahlani Tavai, Marte Mapu and Jack Gibbens are New England's other options at inside linebacker. Mapu was also listed on reports earlier this week with a neck injury as a full participant. With Elliss being a mainstay on both defense and special teams, his absence may be tough to overcome
BUCCANEERS INACTIVES:
WR Chris Godwin, Jr.
RB Bucky Irving
OLB Haason Reddick
OLB Markees Watts
DL C.J. Brewer
G Luke Haggard
G Elijah Klein
