Drake Maye Discusses Lead Blocking on Patriots Rookie's TD

It will get lost in how the game ended, but one of the most exciting moments in the New England Patriots' 35-31 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 15 was how fast the offense responded to a Bills touchdown.

It wasn't just the long scamper from rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson that brought the Gillette Stadium crowd to its feet, but also how quarterback Drake Maye helped pave the way.

After the game, Maye answered a question about what his mindset was on the play.

"Just get him in space," Maye said. "He's tough to tackle. He's got good vision. He's fast. He can make one cut and he's gone. And he probably would have outran them if I wasn't down there. So, he's a great player for us. And we've just got to continue to make more plays to come out with a W."

TreVeyon Henderson, Drake Maye Combined For Four Rushing Touchdowns

When asked the same question, Henderson -- who totaled 148 yards on the ground on 14 rushes -- said it said a lot about his teammate.

"I just think a play like that shows a lot about Drake Maye, the type of player and person he is, and how unselfish he is," Henderson said. "That's why when I got in the end zone, the first thing I did was point up to God, of course, but then point at him and just let him know I really appreciate that, appreciate his effort."

It was eerily similar to the last time the Patriots hosted the Bills with a chance to capture the division. Back in 2019, Tom Brady played the role of lead blocker for N'Keal Harry on an end-around in what turned into a thrilling 24-17 victory to seal the team's most recent AFC East crown.

Dec 14, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots running back Treveyon Henderson (32) runs for a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills during the first half at Gillette Stadium.

That game was about a young Josh Allen trying to knock off the king of the division. In the 2025 version, a second-year Maye was trying to officially beat the team that had won the AFC East the last five seasons. A late-game collapse played spoiler to what could have been the Patriots' first clinching of a postseason berth since 2021.

"(There) were some throws I wish I had back, but at the end of the day, gotta keep the foot on the pedal and keep it going and kind of don't let them dictate," Maye said. "It starts with me. And we kind of felt during the week that we had a chance this was going to happen, and just gotta keep our foot on the pedal. It happened in the first game, they came back, came back. Just gotta make a play and do my part when we had the ball and a chance to win the game, go win the game."

