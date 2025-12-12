Patriots Captain Could Miss Pivotal Bills Game

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — With the New England Patriots placing the finishing touches on their game plan for a Week 15 showdown against the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium, they may be doing so without a defensive team captain.

The Patriots, per head coach Mike Vrabel have ruled out only one player in advance of their game against Buffalo: running back Terrell Jennings who remains in concussion protocol. The Pats have also designated linebacker Robert Spillane as questionable with a foot injury. Spillane has been a limited particpant in practice for much of the week.

While New England’s defense will benefit from the presence of linebacker Harold Landry III, and defenisve tackle Khyiris Tonga — both of which recently battled injuries yet enter Week 15 with no designation — Spillane’s status is one to watch in the hours leading up to kickoff. The veteran linebacker leads the Patriots with 97 total tackles, along with having compiled five pass-deflections, four tackles-for-loss, two interceptions, two forced-fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

If absent, Spillane‘s greatest strengths will be greatly missed when facing a diverse and potentially-dynamic Bills’ offense led by quarterback Josh Allen. The 29-year-old has taken command of the signal-calling throughout the field. Though he possesses an adequate level of athleticism, Spillane leads by example with tenacity, high football IQ and a non-stop work ethic — a trait not lost on his head coach, with whom he shares many on-and-off field traits.

”He's very a competitive, prideful leader,” Vrabel recently said of Spillane. “He plays with a lot of energy. He plays with passion. Great communicator. Plays with a level of violence in the run game and he’s got a level of versatility to him, too.”

A veteran of seven NFL seasons, Spillane signed a three-year, $33 million contract with the Patriots this offseason. The Western Michigan product joined the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Tennessee Titans In 2018. After his lone season in Music City — in which Vrabel served as his head coach — Spillane went on to spend four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, earning a core role on special teams while becoming a regular on defensive sub-package duties. Since 2023, he has been a member of the Raiders. The 6’1” 229-pound linebacker has compiled 497 tackles, 8.5 sacks, six interceptions, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries throughout his NFL tenure heading into this season.

Terrell Jennings Absence Thins Running Backs Unit

Nov 2, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots running back Terrell Jennings (26) celebrates his touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Jennings remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol, after sustaining a head injury in the second quarter of the Pats’ victory over the New York Giants in Week 13. Since that time, Jennings has not participated in practice, in conjunction with league regulations.

In seven games with New England’s active roster this season, Jennings has rushed for 73 yards on 23 attempts with one touchdown. He has also returned two kicks for 59 yards on special teams.

A scout-teamer in 2024, signed to New England’s active roster last December. The 6’0” 217-pound running back originally joined the Pats signed as a rookie free agent last May out of Florida A&M. Jennings played in three games for the Patriots last season and finished with 13 carries for 33 yards. He routinely aligned with the Pats' second-team offense during training camp During the preseason, he carried the ball six times for 19 yards and one touchdown.

Given his comfortable fit within New England’s run-heavy game plan, Jennings was to have been notably utilized in their offensive game plan against the Bills. Accirdingly, the team will be signing practice squad back D’Ernest Johnson to the active roster to replace Jennings in this game — joining veteran Rhamondre Stevenson and rookie TreVeyon Henderson on the team’s depth chart.

