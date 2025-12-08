Patriots vs. Ravens Gets Kickoff Time Change

The New England Patriots are one of the top teams in the league, so NFL executives want to see them on primetime once again.

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported that the Patriots' Week 16 contest against the Baltimore Ravens is being moved to Sunday Night Football, where the game will be broadcast on NBC and Peacock.

"Flex! The Week 16 New England Patriots at Baltimore Ravens game will move to Sunday Night Football on NBC while the Cincinnati Bengals at Miami Dolphins matchup will be played Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on CBS, the NFL announced today," Pelissero tweeted.

Patriots vs. Ravens Flexed Into Primetime

Considering the fact that the Patriots and Ravens are both in the playoff picture, the league prefers to have that game on in front of a nationally-televised audience rather than the Cincinnati Bengals and Miami Dolphins, both of whom are under .500 with slim chances of making the playoffs.

The game is a chance for the Patriots to go up against Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson as he tries to salvage the team's chances at making the playoffs. The Ravens started off the season with a 1-4 record but have rebounded and have won five of their last seven games.

The Patriots won't have it easy on the road and will need to find a way to pull out a win against a Ravens squad desperate to get a victory in order to make up for lost ground in the playoff picture. The Ravens' Week 14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers put them one game back of first place in the division standings, so they cannot afford to make many more mistakes in the final four weeks of the season.

The Patriots will also have a lot of reason to give it their all for the game against the Ravens. The Patriots should be close to locking down the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoff picture, which will allow them to stay at home for the duration of the playoffs. That could be the difference between making it all the way to the Super Bowl or falling short. So the Patriots will do their best to get a win in Baltimore.

Before the Patriots can focus on the Ravens, they have an AFC East divisional matchup against the Buffalo Bills in Week 15, where Josh Allen and his squad will look for revenge after losing to New England earlier in the season.

