Patriots vs. Falcons Halftime Takeaways: Offense Has Taken Over
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots are attempting to continue their winning ways against the Cleveland Browns in a Week 8 showdown at Gillette Stadium.
The Pats have won five straight games following the 32-13 victory over the Cleveland Browns in Week 8. A victory this week against Atlanta will give the Patriots their longest winning streak since a seven-game winning streak during the 2021 season.
The Pats and Falcons have each had their share of ups and downs during this weekend’s matchup. Patriots quarterback Drake Maye has completed 11-of-15 passes for 173 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, thus far, with the Patriots set to have the ball to begin the second half.
In that vein, here is a look at the action from the first half from Foxborough, where the Pats hold a 21-14 lead on a beautiful fall day in southern New England.
First Quarter: Patriots and Falcons Trade Scores
The Patriots channeled their inner Cobra Kai by striking first on their opening drive in Week 9. Maye led his team 75 yards on 10 plays, highlighted by his own 12-yard run which took the Pats into Falcons’ territory. The Pats starter ultimately took advantage of a mismatch in coverage in which Atlanta rookie linebacker Jalon Walker was left to pursue speedier Pats receiver DeMario Douglas. Maye and Douglas connected on a 17-yard touchdown reception, giving the Pats an early 7-0 lead.
After being forced to punt on their first two drives, the Falcons began to find their groove during their third sequence on offense. Despite missing last week’s matchup against the Miami Dolphins, quarterback Michael Penix showcased his abilities by leading his team on a five-play, 53-yard drive. Completing all four of passes on the drive, Penix finally found receiver Drake London for a one-yard floater to put Atlanta’s first six points on the board. The Falcons tied it at seven on an extra point from kicker — and former Patriot — John Parker Romo.
Second Quarter: Return of the Running Game
With starter Rhamondre Stevenson out for this matchup due to a toe injury, the Pats wisely attacked a Falcons’ run defense which entered the game ranking 24th in rush EPA, 29th in rush success rate and 21st in overall run defense. Of course, Maye and his parring game would make a notable contribution, in which he connected with veteran tight end Austin Hooper for a 20-yard gain. Still, the drive belonged to running backs TreVeyon Henderson and Terrell Jennings. Finding lanes behind the solid blocking of fullback Jack Westover, Jennings capped the 12-play, 65-yard drive, with a three-yard scoring run — his first NFL touchdown.
New England had a stellar encore in store for the hometown crowd on their ensuing offensive drive. Maye connected with Douglas for perhaps the play of the day — a 58-yard completion which showcased the veteran receiver’s athleticism and body control. Not only was the catch the longest of Douglas’ career, it was the longest completion of Maye’s NFL tenure. The Pats capped the drive with an impressive 11-yard scoring strike from Maye to veteran wideout Stefon Diggs — giving the Pats a 21-7 lead.
Still, the Falcons refused to go quietly into the second-half. At his own 35-yard line, Maye fumbled the ball on a sack by Atlanta linebacker Jalon Walker. The ball was recovered by fellow linebacker James Pearce, giving the Falcons the ball with 32 seconds remaining. Penix found London for their second touchdown connection of the day, cutting the Pats lead to 21-14.
