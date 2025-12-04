Former Patriots LB Challenging Bill Belichick's Hall of Fame Bid

Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has been named a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2026, but a former Pats linebacker doesn't think he deserves to make the HOF. At least, not just yet.

In a recent interview, Ted Johnson, who won three Super Bowls with the Patriots in 2002, 2004 and 2005, explained that he doesn't think Belichick deserves to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer because of his association with major Patriots scandals.

“I would say Belichick, by far, is the most responsible for the cheating scandals,” Johnson said on WEEI Afternoons, via PatriotsWire.

"...I don't know if a coach has had more success than Bill when it comes to championships, but also more negative kind of stories that he's brought upon himself."

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media after the second half of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

"And so to say that he deserves to go into the Hall of Fame first ballot, when you consider all of those scandals that he's been a part of, I don't agree with. I don't."

When pressed on whether he thinks Belichick deserves to make the cut, Johnson said, “I do not, are you out of your mind?”

Patriots Scandals Under Belichick

Though Johnson didn't name any specific scandals, the Patriots' 2007 and 2019 "Spygate" scandals occurred on Belichick's watch, as did the notorious "Deflategate" in 2015.

The 2007 Spygate, when a Patriots video assistant was caught filming the New York Jets' defensive coaches' signals, resulted in a $500,000 fine for Belichick and a $250,000 fine for the Patriots organization.

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick on the sidelines in 2023. | Robert Deutsch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Belichick claimed ignorance on Deflategate, which culminated in a report that locker room personnel had released air from Patriots game balls, resulting in a possible unfair advantage for the Patriots. The scandal resulted in a four-game suspension for Tom Brady, a $1 million fine for the Patriots organization and cost them a first- and fourth-round draft pick.

The 2019 iteration of Spygate, when a Patriots film crew violated league policy while filming an episode of "Do Your Job" by filming the field and sideline during a Cleveland Browns game. This time, the team was fined $1.1 million and lost a 2021 third-round draft pick.

Belichick has been embroiled in controversy since leaving New England as well, including a poor relationship with the Patriots organization stemming from a feud with owner Robert Kraft. The former head coach, now head coach for the North Carolina Tar Heels, banned Patriots scouts from the team's facility early on in the season, increasing the existing tension.

Despite all this, Belichick's legacy with the Patriots is very nearly unimpeachable. He won six Super Bowls at the helm with nine appearances, defining a winning dynasty that the current team is working to emulate.

