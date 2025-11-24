Hunter Henry Sets Career Best In Patriots Win
Even in a sloppy game, the New England Patriots can always rely on their veteran tight end.
Hunter Henry, who came into the Week 12 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals with just a pair of 100-yard performances in his NFL career, racked up a personal-best 115 yards in the Patriots' 26-20 win. He caught seven balls, the most by any Patriot in the win, and scored the team's first touchdown of the game.
Down 14-0 and needing something to go right, the Patriots found Henry wide open deep into Bengals territory for a 28-yard touchdown. The score was his fifth of the season, and he led every player in uniform in total scrimmage yards.
"It was a pretty good scheme by (offensive coordinator) Josh (McDaniels) and the whole coaching staff," Henry said postgame. "(They) just called it at the right time and (it was) a great call, and guys protected (quarterback Drake Maye). I mean, it takes all 11 guys. Guys ran the routes to clear things out, and the spacing was good. So a lot of guys stepped up in a big way."
Henry's previous career high in receiving yards came just one year ago. In the Patriots' Week 2 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in 2024, the tight end recorded 109 yards. The veteran, who's in his fifth season in a Patriots uniform, could have also had a second touchdown had wide receiver Mack Hollins not been called for an offensive pass interference at the goal line.
Along with fellow tight end Austin Hooper, the two combined for 154 of Maye's 294 passing yards on the day. It was also the fourth-straight game where a Patriots pass catcher surpassed 100 yards — after DeMario Douglas, Mack Hollins and Stefon Diggs.
"I think the biggest thing is it's a new guy every week," Maye said. "You know it could be — with Hunter stepping up, he's a great player in this league. You know him and (Hooper), they give us a one-two punch at the tight end position to run the football, be in the passing game. They do a great job, and Hunter, he's Mr. Consistent. He's every week."
Henry Is Now 138 Yards Away From Setting Single Season Career Best
Head coach Mike Vrabel wasn't as talkative postgame as his quarterback was, but did offer a more brief quote on how he thought Henry performed.
"Hunter was huge," he said.
Henry continues to find ways to impact the Patriots during their league-high winning streak, and the 30-year-old doesn't seem to think it's slowing down anytime soon.
"I just take a lot of pride in what I do," he said. "I work extremely hard at my craft and at this game. I put a lot of hours into this, and a lot of hours with Drake too. And it was cool to go out there and make some plays with (Hooper)."
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!