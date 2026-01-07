Patriots Tell All About Drake Maye's Competitive Streak

Drake Maye is looking like the New England Patriots' next dynasty quarterback, and his competitive drive isn't limited to football.

Karen Guregian of MassLive recently spoke to Maye's Patriots teammates and staff to learn more about that side of him, and they didn't hold back.

“His competitiveness comes out every day,” Patriots center Garrett Bradbury said, h/t Guregian. “Whether we’re playing Ping-Pong, cards, it does not matter. Any sort of game, any sort of activity you can compete in, he’s going to sign up for it.”

Other Popular Sports

The sophomore QB is also a competitive golfer, and Patriots punter Bryce Baringer hyped him up when describing what it's like to play with him.

“First off, he’s a fun guy to be around,” Baringer said of Maye on the links. “But he’s a blast on the course because he’s so good. I think he sells himself short. He says he’s like a 10-handicap. He’s at least a single digit.”

“They went out and kicked our butt,” Baringer added. “So I’d say Drake’s pretty good.”

The competitive drive extends to other popular sports as well, and quarterback coach Ashton Grant shared that Maye does well at basketball too, because he just hates to lose at anything.

“It goes back and forth. Coach McDaniels has a good jump shot,” Grant said. “But Drake is so darn competitive at everything.”

Drake "Marty Supreme" Maye

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry, who plays a good bit of Ping-Pong with Maye, weighted in on the young QB's skills even at table tennis.

“I’m going to be honest. He’s beating me right now,” Henry said. “He’s got my number right now. Overall in our career, I’ve beaten him more. But he’s gaining ground. I have to give him credit.”

Maye himself commented on this part of his nature, sharing that he prefers not to lose no matter what the contest is.

“If it’s something where you’re keeping score, I’m going to hate losing,” Maye said after the Patriots' regular season finale against the Miami Dolphins. “I’m going to try to do whatever I can to win. That’s the nature of the game, that’s the nature of the house I grew up in with my brothers, and my dad and mom ... that feeling of winning, there’s nothing like it.”

There certainly isn't. The Patriots are preparing for their first playoff bid since the Bill Belichick/Tom Brady era, and Maye is entering the first playoffs of his NFL career. They will begin with a Wild Card game against the Los Angeles Chargers, expected to be a challenge for Maye given the Chargers' defense (currently ranked fifth in the league).

