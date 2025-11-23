Patriots Fans React to Surprising Start Against Bengals
A pick-six and only trailing by four points was likely not the ideal scenario for the New England Patriots to be in against the Cincinnati Bengals by the end of the first two quarters in Week 12.
An interception leading to a score from the opposing team from Pats' quarterback Drake Maye is rare. But, the Patriots defense also allowing for 13 points, 86 rushing and 69 passing yards from the Bengals in the first half is also not ideal especially against a team that entered into play with a 3-7 overall record.
The Patriots were expected to dominate in the matchup, with Cincinnati not known for having the best defense.
Patriots Social Media Reacts to Tough First Half While in Cincinnati
While the Pats managed to overtake the deficit and were still holding onto and looking to grow their lead by the start of the third quarter, New England fans online have made plenty of noise surrounding the game's performance so far.
"Terrible end of half defense... Figure it out," Zach Gatsby said on X.
"Couldn't be a worse start to a game than this," Sara Marshall of Musket Fire said.
Though, it's worth mentioning it's certainly not all negative for the Patriots — cornerback Marcus Jones returned a pass attempt by Cincinnati QB Joe Flacco and returned the interception 33 yards for the score to give the Patriots the lead after originally trailing 10-0.
Fellow Bengals' signal caller Joe Burrow is still working his way back to healthy status following injury in the early season and remains unavailable despite initial reports he's working his way back to availability.
Another fan specifically pointed the finger at Maye, saying something is off with the New England signal caller.
"Something is wrong with Maye he looks out of sync. Accuracy and throw are off," said another NFL watcher on X.
However, Maye has now officially secured the first season of his career with 3,000 passing yards as a result of a 10-yard pass to tight end Hunter Henry in the third quarter.
With just over eight minutes remaining in the third quarter, ESPN currently shows Maye as 13-for-22 on 171 passing yards, throwing for one touchdown and the previously mentioned interception.
The New England defense is also listed as totaling 39 tackles at the same time mark.
A victory over Cincinnati in considered a must-win for New England; it will give the Patriots their 10th win of the season as well as their 28th 10-win season, which will extend the Patriots winning streak to nine straight wins.
