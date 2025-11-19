Patriots' Drake Maye Tops NFL Leaderboard Once Again
With the New England Patriots having a jump on Week 11 with a Thursday Night Football win over the New York Jets, they found themselves with a bit of a mini bye week.
Now, with a shift towards their matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals on the horizon, it's safe to take a peek at some stats heading into that matchup.
The buzz around the Patriots since their win over the Jets has created a narrative that simply states: they're the real deal, but just how real are they? The constant criticism of the Patriots over their easy schedule has flooded the internet. The comment section on every social media platform has sparked debate; with the team having only two somewhat difficult games left to round out the season, many wonder just how good they really are.
That debate can rage on, and many can lie to one another and themselves about whether Mike Vrabel and company are the real deal as Super Bowl contenders. One thing that doesn't lie is numbers.
Drake Maye Lead the NFL in Pass Yards Ahead of the Week 12
The Patriots head to Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati to battle the 3-7 Bengals, and yet again, Drake Maye enters the matchup leading the NFL in a certain stat; this time it's in pass yards.
Maye rounds up the top five QBs with a total of 2836 yards this season. A stat that only adds to the case some are making for him as an MVP candidate in 2025.
The Patriots' second-year signal caller is a little under 200 yards ahead of Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert, who has 2691 yards. From there, it's Colt QB Daniel Jones with 2659, past MVP Patrick Mahomes with 2625, and Dak Prescott rounds out the bunch with 2587 yards so far this season.
On average, Maye has thrown for 257.8 passing yards per game this season. He has twenty touchdown passes going into Week 12 and a highlight reel of throws that are pure cinema to watch.
We are now in the back half of the season. The race is on for what the narrative will be for teams this season and for individual players who brought out the best in themselves week in and week out. Maye's consistency has gotten him to a perfect place as the playoffs sit in eyesight.
Easy schedule? Yes. Incredible gameplay against tough teams? Also, yes. Maye and the Patriots have taken it to everyone in their path since late September. Why would they slow down right now?
