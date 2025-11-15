JJ Watt, Fans React to Patriots' New Uniforms in Week 11
The New England Patriots have a real shot at the No. 1 overall spot in the NFL, paired alongside with MVP rumors for quarterback Drake Maye.
This comes following the Patriots' 27-14 Week 11 win over the New York Jets. Rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson stole the show, posting three total touchdowns on the evening in addition to giving new head coach Mike Vrabel another winning season.
And while the showing on the field was impressive from the Pats, New England also showed out with some new "Nor'easter" uniforms. The uniforms were designed in part of the NFL's new "Rivalries" program.
NFL World Chimes In on New Patriots' Threads
"Patriots uniforms are phenomenal," JJ Watt said.
Watt is an NFL legend in his own right, and has obviously worn his fair share of unique uniforms. The defensive end concluded his career after his 2021 and 2022 year with the Arizona Cardinals, but is more so known for his efforts with the Houston Texans. The former No. 11 overall pick finished his time in the league with 586 total tackles and over 110 sacks.
But the DE was not the only one who chimed in on the Patriots' new threads.
The new threads are meant to represent the New England region's natural elements and maritime history.
"Oh my god that looks unbelievably clean," one fan said of the Pats' new look on X.
Another fan said the the uniforms adding to the winning experience of the TNF matchup.
"Loved the unis, hell of a team love this chemistry love Vrabel let’s go," said the NFL watcher.
"Patriots should adopt these uniforms full-time. They current ones are pretty meh and they'd be the only team in pro sports to wear this color," Ben Volin of the Boston Globe said.
Small pops of red are also seen on the jerseys, particularly with the Nike swoosh and the six stars which in turn represent the six New England states. The red details even shine out in the dark of night.
"I wasn’t sold on these new Patriots unis, but I’ve gotta say, they look very clean in action. Especially at night," Zack Cox of the Boston Herald said.
Though, not all reactions to the uniforms were positive.
"Jerseys are trash. But put those helmets with the blue and you have something," one person said.
However, there were plenty of fans who jumped in to support the new "Nor'easter" uniforms.
"Every time you have an opinion it’s wrong," someone said in response to Barstool's Steven Cheah's critiques of the uniforms.
All thoughts aside — the win over the Jets has moved the Patriots to a 9-2 overall record, keeping them on top of the AFC East. The home win also means New England still co-leads the league with the best record; entering play against the Jets, the Pats were tied with the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts.
