Key Patriots RB Suffers Eye Injury In Divisional Round

New England Patriots' running back Rhamondre Stevenson got poked in his eye in the first half.

Any injury is paramount — with the race to the coveted Super Bowl LX down to eight teams as New England takes on the Houston Texans, which has one of the best defenses in the league. As a result of the aforementioned eye injury, Stevenson has been ruled as questionable to return and has had eyedrops administered to him by medical staffers on the sideline, as shown in the Divisional Round broadcast.

The Texans earned the top Wild Card spot following a second-place finish in the AFC South and earned their Divisional Round appearance after blowing the game wide open in the fourth quarter to earn a 30-6 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

New England has an 11-4 record all-time against Houston, including a 2-0 mark in the postseason.

Who Is Rhamondre Stevenson for the Patriots?

The status report of Stevenson came after the RB bounced outside the Texans' defense to pick up 20 yards.

. @Patriots Injury Update: RB Rhamondre Stevenson (eye) is questionable to return. pic.twitter.com/En8vA3MrHe — Patriots Communications (@PatriotsComms) January 18, 2026

Rookie TreVeyon Henderson will be the lead back for the span of time Stevenson is held out.

Stevenson was drafted by the New England Patriots in the fourth round (No. 120th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft. He became the first player in franchise history with 700-plus scrimmage yards in each of his first four seasons and also the ninth Patriots player to reach 3,000 rushing yards after finishing with 69 yards at Arizona.

In 2024, he played in 15 games with 14 starts and finished with 207 rushing attempts for 801 yards and a career-high seven rushing touchdowns.

Jan 18, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) warms up before an AFC Divisional Round game against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Henderson has been a key offensive producer for the Pats and was the No. 38 overall selection in April’s draft.

Henderson is ranked third at Ohio State in career all-purpose yards with 4,614. Ahead of being drafted by the Patriots, Henderson gained national exposure when he scored a 5-yard touchdown reception off a screen pass with 13 seconds left in the first half to give Ohio State a 14-7 lead over Texas in the College Football Playoff semifinals at the Cotton Bowl en route to the Buckeyes' eventually hoisting the coveted trophy.

The first half between Houston and New England concluded with the Patriots up, 21-10.

Whoever wins the game between the Patriots and the Texans will take on the Denver Broncos — which just saw starting quarterback Bo Nix sustain a season-ending ankle injury that will require surgery.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!