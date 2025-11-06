Mock Draft Sends Explosive SEC WR to Patriots
It's always time for draft season in the NFL. Halfway through the 2025 season, various outlets are publishing way-too-early mock drafts for next year, and Bleacher Report's most recent mock is sure to excite New England Patriots fans.
The mock has the Patriots — currently leading the division with a 7-2 record — adding to their offensive room, selecting Tennessee wide receiver Chris Brazzell II with the 30th overall pick. Brazzell is a long-bodied pass catcher who can stretch the field as good as any wideout prospect in next year's draft class.
Will the Patriots Draft a WR in the 2026 Draft?
Adding another young wide receiver to a room that already features Stefon Diggs, Kayshon Boutte, Mack Hollins, DeMario Douglas and rookie Kyle Williams would just be giving quarterback Drake Maye yet another explosive weapon in the team's much-improved passing attack for 2026.
"Maye is proving he's the face of the Patriots franchise. Let them continue to build around him," Bleacher Report's Dame Parson wrote. "Brazzell is a 6'5", long-limbed, athletic pass catcher. He has the stride-length and top-end speed to take the top off of any defense. He runs good routes and doesn't have an issue separating from man coverage—which should be a great match of skill sets and strengths between quarterback and wide receiver."
So far in Knoxville, Brazzell has been one of the brightest stars for an underperforming Volunteers team. In nine games with Tennessee, he's racked up 48 receptions for 808 yards and eight touchdowns. He's been the SEC's best wide receiver this season, and continues to trend upwards in an upcoming draft class with plenty of high-flying offensive playmakers in the back half of the first round.
The Patriots, however, haven't had recent luck selecting wideouts early in drafts. N'Keal Harry (2019), Tyquan Thornton (2022) and Ja'Lynn Polk (2024) all sputtered out during their brief tenures in New England. Is Brazzell the next player on that list? According to his coaches, he's been a beast.
"I think year two is always easier in any realm," Tennessee wide receivers coach Kelsey Pope said about Brazzell's comfort level in the Vols' offense after spending the start of his career at Tulane. "Chris, obviously, didn't go in fall camp because he was being held out dealing with injury, but what he's done since he's been back is just operating with urgency. He's been in the building, and he's giving himself a shot."
"With that kid, a lot of times when he prepares, and on Saturdays, when he's able to just play and not have to think, you get the best version of him. We'll continue that model and that routine. For him, it's just continuing to prepare and keeping his routine the same. I think he'll be able to play loose and continue to make plays."
There have been some off-the-field issues for Brazzell. This past summer, he was arrested for driving with a suspended license and speeding. He reportedly was going 60 mph in a 35 mph zone, and has a history of not showing up in court, according to the Knoxville News Sentinel.
The Patriots are likely going to be selecting in the back half of the first round for the first time since the 2022 draft. Should Brazzell remain on the board, the Patriots may try and grab him.
