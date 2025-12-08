Patriots Add OL Depth by Re-Signing Rookie Guard

FOXBOROUGH, MA. — As the New England Patriots prepare to return after a much-needed and well-deserved bye week, they are adding some depth to a position which has been recently depleted by injury.

The Pats, via Patriots On SI’s Ethan Hurwitz by source, have re-signed rookie offensive lineman Mehki Butler to their practice squad. Butler already has a locker bearing his name at Gillette Stadium, indicating that his return to New England should soon be confirmed by the NFL transaction wire. Butler spent both offseason workouts and training camp with the Patriots. He visited Foxborough during their bye week for a workout with the Patriots.

Butler began his football journey at Iowa Western Community College in 2020, where he earned NJCAA first-team All-American honors. The 24-year-old transferred to Arkansas State in 2023. After redshirting his first season, the 6’3” 310-pound lineman became a fixture at left guard, starting 38 games for the Red Wolves.

Though he was not selected in April’s draft, Butler was invited to attend Patriots rookie minicamp, where he wore jersey number 63. He parlayed a rookie minicamp invite into a free agent contract this May. The Arkansas State rookie had a number of solid flashes as a developmental player, undoubtedly keeping him on the Patriots radar throughout the season.

Butler’s signing comes on the heels of a recent rash of injuries to plague the Pats much-improved offensive line. Starting left tackle Will Campbell and left guard Jared Wilson have been out of the lineup due to their respective health issues — the former of which having officially been placed on injured reserve. Veterans Vederian Lowe (tackle) and Ben Brown (guard) have each ascended to the starting lineup, alongside center Garrett Bradbury, right guard Michael Onwenu and right tackle Morgan Moses.

A Patriots Homecoming, of sorts, for Mehki Butler

Jul 23, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots guard Mehki Butler (63) does a drill with defensive tackle David Olajija (96) during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Butler will join tackle Sebastian Gutierrez, guard Andrew Rupcich and center/interior swing lineman Brenden Jaimes. For the rookie, it continues a journey of self-discovery which began during training camp — sentiments which he discussed with Patriots On SI at that time.

"(To) learn from the older players, they're really helping me be a better player on and off the field," Butler told Patriots on SI. "I'm grateful to be in this position and can't wait to grow as a man and player.”

In addition to joining a well-positioned playoff club, Butler is undoubtedly looking forward to potentially performing in front of the fan base which was so kind to him during his summer in southern New England.

"It was amazing to see so many people in this community come out and watch practice," Butler said. "I enjoyed every second. I was able to sign autographs and take pictures with some great fans, definitely the best fanbase out there."

