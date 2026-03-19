Patriots Kicker Playing in Celebrity Poker Tournament

New England Patriots kicker Andy Borregales is all in.

After finishing his rookie season in the NFL, Borregales is set to play in the "March Madness" tournament on the Celebrity Poker Tour. Borregales is set to face off against a slew of other celebrities, including several NFL players. Among them are legends like Adrian Peterson and Brandon Marshall, as well as former Patriots Mike Pennel and Pharaoh Brown.

It's been a busy offseason for Borregales, who was drafted to New England less than a year ago. He was officially the first Venezuelan-born NFL player to suit up in a Super Bowl, earning a certificate from his hometown in Florida.

He also has been a vocal leader in his community here in New England, becoming a partner with the New England Center for Children, a non-profit center to help children with severe autism. His rookie season in New England was a success, going 27-for-32 on field goals and 53-of-55 on extra points en route to being named to the 2025 Pro Football Writers of America All‑Rookie Team.

The Celebrity Poker Tour's 2026 season kicks off with Borregales on the players list. The season three premiere championship will be the first time Borregales plays on the tour. After the "March Madness" event concludes, the tour continues with the "Streamers Cup" on May 8.

A Former Patriot's Success in Poker Tournament

Borregales isn't the first New England player to be part of a large poker tournament. Patriots and Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive tackle Richard Seymour made plenty of money on the table, winning more than $375,000 in a tournament in the Bahamas back in 2018.

"That’s a hard part of the game to mentally understand," Seymour told Yahoo Sports about his poker career back in 2019. "Normally in life, you’re like, 'If I do everything right, things will go my way.' And you can do everything right in poker and still lose. It challenges you in so many ways."

Oct 21, 2023; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots former defensive end Richard Seymour is introduced at the 2023 Patriots Hall of Fame induction in the Cross Insurance Pavilion at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

While Borregales' career is just beginning, and Seymour's Hall of Fame one ended in 2012, there is clearly an admiration for competition that doesn't leave professional athletes.

"Once you’re done playing football you still have a competitive drive," Seymour said. "Poker is an outlet for me where I have a competitive drive, you have to be very cerebral. It requires a lot like it did for me in football – I have to be patient, I have to know how to pick my spots, pay attention to guys’ tendencies. It was just a natural progression after leaving sports at a high level."

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