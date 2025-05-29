Patriots Warned Not to Cut Ties With Versatile Defender
The New England Patriots overhauled their defense this offseason, making some wholesale changes thanks to a bevy of cap space entering free agency.
The Patriots upgraded their defense at all three levels, adding some big names and some key pieces that should make the unit considerably better in 2025.
Of course, New England's acquisitions — both via free agency and the NFL Draft — have made things complicated for some of the players already on the roster, and safety Marte Mapu is a perfect example.
There has been some speculation that the Pats could look to move Mapu courtesy of the glut the team now has at the safety position. Not only did they sign Marcus Epps, but they selected Craig Woodson in the draft.
However, Justin Trombino of Chowder & Champions feels that it would be a major mistake for the Patriots to part ways with Mapu, who possesses terrific versatility on the defensive side of the ball.
"In only two years, Mapu established himself as the most versatile player on defense," Trombino wrote. "In 2023, he took 204 snaps as a big nickel safety who found himself in the box as a linebacker more often than not. In a limited 2024, Mapu expanded his versatility by playing all over the field as a safety and linebacker who had deep coverage responsibilities, and he was on the field in big nickel and dime formations."
Trombino went on to say that Mapu should fit Mike Vrabel's style perfectly and that New England's decision to draft Woodson should not rule out Mapu from making the 53-man roster.
Mapu played in 10 games last season, missing time due to injury issues. During his time on the field, he registered 46 tackles, an interception, three forced fumbles and six passes defended.
Still just 25 years old, the former third-round pick has plenty of untapped potential.
