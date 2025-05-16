Patriots Coach Gives Jack Gibbens Humorous Nickname
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — According to New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel, there is a “doctor” in the house, or more specifically, in Gillette Stadium.
His name is none other than newly-minted Patriots linebacker Jack Gibbens.
Though he possesses neither a medicinal nor doctorate degree, Gibbens was provided a nickname by Vrabel in 2022 when the former was an undrafted rookie with the Tennessee Titans and the latter was the team’s head coach. Vrabel was both amused and impressed by Gibbens’ officious nature during early team meetings.
“That was my rookie year … he started calling me ‘Dr. Gibby’ in rookie minicamp,” Gibbens told reporters on Thursday. “He likes to ask a lot of questions and quiz people, and I answered a few right. He started calling me ‘doctor.’ I had to let him know that I didn’t study medicine at school … But, he let me know it was a joke.”
Although Gibbens’ penchant for ‘Q and A’ initially caught Vrabel’s eye, he was ultimately cut at the end of training camp. Following a brief stint on the Titans’ practice squad, the University of Minnesota product was eventually promoted to Tennessee’s 53-man roster. He played in five games, making two starts, as a rookie.
By 2023, Gibbens had earned a starting linebacker role in Vrabel’s defense. The 6’3” 242-pound linebacker compiled 95 total tackles, three passes defensed and one sack in his best statistical season as a pro. Gibbens logged 44 tackles and 1/2 sack before an ankle injury ended his 2024 season after 10 games.
Still, Vrabel’s impact on Gibbens remained strong enough for the Bulverde, Texas native to sign with the Patriots in the offseason. Both sides are hoping that the reunion will help to recapture the on-field prowess and meeting room chemistry that provided their past success.
“I definitely just really appreciate the type of program that he builds, where it’s built on effort and knowing what to do, playing really hard, being accountable to your teammates,” Gibbens said. “He holds everyone to the same standard, and I think he gives opportunities. He always says that they’re going to treat you how you treat the team. And I really appreciated that with my time in Tennessee, and that’s a big reason why I wanted to come out here. I just love the accountability and you get what you work for here.”
As for his nickname, Gibbens revealed that Vrabel is one of the select few to have used it thus far in a New England setting.
“Not many other people have caught on to it, but he [Vrabel] still calls me Doc every now and then,” Gibbens shared.
A strong showing from Gibbens on the field may help keep the “doctor” on call in Foxborough for the foreseeable future.
