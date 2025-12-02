Patriots Explain Massive Hit, Fight vs. Giants

The hit was legal, for starters.

New England Patriots linebacker Christian Elliss timed it up perfectly. New York Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart scrambled out of the pocket and attempted to get the first down with his legs. Inches from his team's sideline, Dart tried to sneak through for some extra yards.

That's when Elliss laid the boom, Dart went flying and both sides turned to fisticuffs.

"During the play, I saw the scramble," Elliss said postgame. "I started chasing him down. I though he was going to go out of bounds, but I saw him tip-toeing. When I saw he was going to stay inbounds, what am I supposed to do? We play hard on defense."

Dec 1, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) carries the ball during the first quarter against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

As a result, Giants tight end Theo Johnson came running in to shove Elliss. Johnson was flagged after what turned into a minor scrum. The Patriots weren't penalized at all during the play (and why should they have?) and it just encapsulated the team's 10th-straight victory, a 33-15 primetime win over the Giants to reclaim the AFC's top seed.

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel took the massive hit and used it as a teaching lesson for his own young quarterback.

"It's a weekly reminder to our quarterback," Vrabel said. "We show them every week. I wouldn't get too cute over there by the sideline."

The Patriots continued to feed off the electric hit and quickly jumped out to a convincing 17-0 lead in the first quarter. The scoring output later slowed down in the second half, but Elliss' booming hit brought more energy to a stadium already juiced up for primetime football.

"Yeah, well, I understand it. I understand it, 100%," Elliss said on the Giants' reaction to the hit. "If that was Drake (Maye) who took that shot, we would probably react the exact same way. But for me, I was more excited, just ready to celebrate with my teammates. So, I was ready to go celebrate with all the guys on the sideline. I saw him come flying in. I was like, oh, yeah, we are good."

The Patriots Fed Off Of Massive Hits All Night

"I certainly did, I think our fans did, I think our team did," Vrabel said when asked about if the team fed off of the hit.

It wasn't the only major hit that the linebacker laid during the game. Later on, former Patriots returner Gunner Olszewski took a kickoff back and was leveled by Elliss and linebacker Marte Mapu, fumbling the ball in the process. Part of Olszewski's helmet chipped off, and the wideout was checked out on his sideline for an injury. It was just another big play by Elliss and a hard-hitting unit that's now among the league's best.

As for any parting message Elliss has for opposing quarterbacks and offenses trying to gain extra yards, he kept it brief.

"Um, make sure to slide."

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!