Patriots Complete Three Trades Before Deadline Passes
New England Patriots fans who often tire of speculation can rejoice; the 2025 NFL Trade Deadline has now passed.
4:00 p.m. EST has come and gone, and the clock has hit zero for general managers across the league. From the start of the regular season until now, a total of over 25 players have been dealt between franchises. A high number of 27 players saw moves from the start of the regular season to the conclusion of the Nov. 4 deadline. The eight trades made within the last 24 hours tied for the second most on any deadline day since 1990; there were 10 trades on Nov. 1, 2022.
There were also 18 total trades from Oct. 1 to trade deadline day this season, tied with 2022 and 2024 for the most in that time period in a season. With that in mind, here's a look at all of the trades from the Patriots and new head coach Mike Vrabel.
Patriots See Three Trades by End of Trade Deadline
1. WR Ja’Lynn Polk – New England Patriots to New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints traded for New England Patriots wide receiver Ja’Lynn Polk back in Sept. during his time on injured reserve with a shoulder injury. The Saints received Polk and a 2028 seventh-round pick, while the Patriots got a 2027 sixth-round pick.
Polk had tallied 87 receiving yards and two touchdowns for New England in 2024.
2. S Kyle Dugger – New England Patriots to Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers acquired safety Kyle Dugger via a trade with the New England Patriots, as well as a seventh-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. This move was made on Oct. 30. Dugger is in his sixth season in the NFL, and had appeared in 81 games, starting 69 at the time of the trade.
3. DE Keion White – New England Patriots to San Francisco 49ers
Defensive end Deion White was dealt away from Vrabel and the Patriots at the same time as the previously referenced Dugger. White and a 2026 seventh-round pick were acquired by San Francisco on Oct. 29 in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round pick.
White was originally drafted by the Pats back in 2023 with the No. 46 overall selection.
Though, the Patriots did make one move on the day of the deadline — signing wide receiver and son of NFL legend Jerry Rice, Brenden Rice.
With the trade deadline now complete, any player who was released by his team is now subject to the league’s waiver system. Previously, it was limited to players with fewer than four accrued seasons. Vested veterans will not be able to be released and sign with a new team right away.
Following the Patriots' most recent win over the Atlanta Falcons, New England is now the best team in the AFC and is also tied for the best record in the entire league after nine games — 7-2.
