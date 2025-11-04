Patriots Sign Legendary WR's Son
The New England Patriots have reportedly made an addition to their receiving corps.
According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, just hours before the NFL trade deadline, the Patriots will be signing wide receiver Brenden Rice.
The move was made in the midst of uncertainty surrounding receiver Kayshon Boutte, who suffered a hamstring injury during last week's home win over the Atlanta Falcons. The latest transaction comes on Nov. 4 just ahead of a looming deadline for a second-year wideout. He likely will serve as practice squad depth for the Patriots, assuming he makes it through the week.
Rice, born in 2002, was originally a seventh-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft following his time at USC (one year) and Colorado (two years). Across the entirety of his collegiate career, he had 66 receptions for 1,030 yards (15.6 average) with nine touchdowns, plus 22 kickoff returns for 555 yards. The WR also tallied an 81-yard scoring punt return and six carries for 54 yards while appearing in 31 games with 24 starts. He had three 100-yard receiving games in his career.
The Arizona native had 12 touchdowns throughout his senior season and was also named an All-Pac-12 player.
Rice was previously hosted by new head coach Mike Vrabel and co. for a workout in Sept. during his time as a free agent.
This past summer, Rice was released as part of the Los Angeles Chargers' final cuts.
Most famously, Rice is the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, who some consider to be the greatest wide receiver and one of the top players all-time in the history of the game. Jerry played in four Super Bowls and won three of them with the San Francisco 49ers.
The Patriots are now the best team in the AFC and are now tied for the best record in the entire league after nine games — 7-2. The Indianapolis Colts share the title following a 27-20 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in their Week 9 matchup.
Brenden will join the wide receiver room led by league star Stefon Diggs, who had an 11-yard touchdown catch against Atlanta in the second quarter. Diggs entered the game leading the Patriots with 42 receptions for 470 yards. Sunday marked the first time he recorded receiving touchdowns in consecutive games since Weeks 4 and 5 of the 2023 season. He also joins developing WR Efton Chism III, who has recently been activated and seen play on returns.
