Patriots Rookie Proud to Earn Starting Safety Role
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Patriots rookie safety Craig Woodson knows that life in the NFL for a first-year defensive back can be tedious.
From being selected in the fourth-round (106 overall) of the 2025 NFL Draft, to beginning training camp firmly behind incumbent starters Jabrill Peppers and Kyle Dugger, Woodson appeared destined for a training and sideline observation — as opposed to an on-field “trial by fire.”
Yet, the California product is entering the Pats’ Week 12 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals entrenched as the Patriots starting free safety. Due largely in part to a strong work ethic, as well as a rapid-learning approach to New England’s defenisve style, Woodson is taking full advantage of the chance he has been given.
“It’s been a blessing, and I’m just trying to take advantage of the opportunity,” Woodson recently told reporters at Gillette Stadium. “Just understanding how offenses kind of get certain formations and like to do certain things … Just more like the IQ of the game.
“A lot of people don’t get this opportunity this fast,” Woodson added. “For me to have it, I’m just trying to take it day by day, get better, learn from the mistakes that I made, and then just build on things I’ve done well.”
The Rookie Rises
Woodson has been among the most reliable defenders within New England’s secondary. The rookie safety has aligned on 98 percent of the Patriots' snaps (640 total) on defense — the most of any Patriots defenisve player. The 24-year-old has compiled 79 total tackles, four tackles for loss, three passes-defensed and a fumble recovery. In fact, his on-field prowess
Highly-touted for his ability to read opposing receivers, Woodson has already made a notable impact on the team’s defensive backfield in short order. Still, Woodson’s greatest asset is his versatility. Whether playing safety or nickel corner, his hard-hitting style has assimilated well into New England’s aggressive defensive style. His intelligence, maturity, and his penchant for being a quick study, has enabled him to become a leader, as well as tone-setter at the back of New England’s secondary.
Of course, Woodson also expressed a modicum of gratitude to be playing alongside veteran safety Jaylinn Hawkins — with whom he also spent one season playing together at California. Not only has the duo helped to fortify New England’s defensive backfield, it also allowed the Pats’ brain trust to move on from both Peppers and Dugger prior to this season’s trade deadline.
For Woodson, Hawkins’ presence has provided him with familiarity and a renewed vigor for the game — the latter of which is expected to enhance the Patriots (9-2) defensive strength as they march toward the postseason.
“Had him back there when I was a freshman in college,” Woodson said. “So just having that chemistry just translates when I got here, and ever since I came in, he’s been trying to give me tips and everything; how to play things better, what to look for. He’s been really helpful.”
