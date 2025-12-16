Patriots' Drake Maye Solidifies Spot as MVP Frontrunner

The New England Patriots came crashing back to earth with their toughest L of the season. Losing to the Buffalo Bills is one thing, but blowing a 21-point lead to your biggest divisional rival is a whole another. That kind of collapse raises real questions about whether this group is built for January.

Let’s be fair: the Pats have feasted on one of the league’s softest schedules. They even handled Buffalo in the first matchup and looked ready to plant another flag in Week 15. Right up until Josh Allen went full cheat code after halftime. The Bills flipped the script, and Foxborough had no answers.

Still, even with the loss, Drake Maye’s MVP campaign isn’t slowing down. If anything, he’s still charging through the MVP hallway with his foot on the gas.

With the regular season hitting its final lap, the MVP race is tightening into a full-on photo finish. This year feels different. Between the Rams’ video-game offense, the Patriots’ unlikely rise, and Allen trying to defend his crown, the 2025 MVP debate is as wide open as it’s been in years. Especially after a wild Week 15 shook the board.

The silver lining for New England? They still control their own destiny. At 11–3, the Pats are very much alive for the AFC’s No. 1 or No. 2 seed. The road ahead starts with a tough test against the Baltimore Ravens, followed by back-to-back games against eliminated divisional foes, the Jets and Dolphins.

At worst, New England should split those final three. And if they do, this loss becomes a wake-up call — not a season-derailer.

MVP Race Tightens as Drake Maye Make His Case Louder by the Week

Drake Maye is straight-up cooking this season. He’s leading the league with a 70.9% completion rate, stacking 3,567 passing yards, 23 touchdowns, and just seven picks, good for a 109.1 passer rating. And when the pocket breaks down? No problem. Maye has added 362 rushing yards and four scores with his legs.

Zoom in on the last five games and the case gets louder. Maye has piled up 1,282 total yards, completed 65.3% of his throws, and tossed six TDs to only three interceptions. Now, that’s some MVP-level quarterbacking. If that résumé doesn’t scream “hardware,” what does?

The buzz is already building. NFL analyst Frank Ammirante jumped on X with a bold call:

"Drake Maye is MVP, Matthew Stafford is runner-up"

For now, though, Maye still trails Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford in the official MVP pecking order. It’s an uphill climb, no doubt. Both quarterbacks are balling, but Stafford’s late-season surge makes it feel like he’s starting to create a little daylight.

And then there’s Josh Allen — the reigning MVP and one of the league’s marquee names. Always lurking in the conversation.

But here’s the thing: if Maye takes the Patriots from four wins last season to a 14-win juggernaut, voters may not have much of a choice. That kind of turnaround is the stuff MVPs are made of.

