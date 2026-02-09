Super Bowl Loss Shows Patriots' Glaring Weaknesses

Take your pick of ugly moments from the New England Patriots' 29-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX. Is it the strip sack? Was it the momentum-ending interception that Drake Maye threw into double coverage? Maybe it was the back-breaking fumble recovery that the Seahawks took to the house.

The loss showed, to a national audience, some of the weaknesses that the Patriots will need to address this coming offseason.

Yes, Maye showed promise all season to the tune of a second-team All-Pro selection and second place in the league's MVP race. But he struggled mightily against a ferocious Seahawks defense, and there are a lot of reasons for that.

The offensive line was overwhelmed by Seattle's championship-caliber front seven, and the lack of weapons to consistently impact the game wasn't enough to factor into the game. Ugly turnovers just were the result of a historically bad offensive line in the postseason. The Patriots allowed the most sacks in a single playoff run.

And for all the Superman heroics Maye had this season, it wasn't enough. He was banged up, as much as he might not want to admit it. That's the toll you're going to take as a physically imposing quarterback

Maye cracked.

Will Campbell and Jared Wilson, the two rookies handling the left side of the offensive line, were a mess in the first half. Bull rush after bull rush after bull rush, and the young linemen struggled to protect their quarterback. Maye couldn't go anywhere, and the running lanes typically ran through were closed up.

But it wasn't just the offensive line.

Where Do The Patriots Go From Here?

A consistent pass rush, one that had squeezed down on opponents' necks during their improbable playoff journey, just couldn't get home. Milton Williams and Anfernee Jennings were missing sacks on Sam Darnold, and second-level tackling just wasn't being made, albeit for rookie safety Craig Woodson.

Those have been the areas that head coach Mike Vrabel continually stressed all season: winning up front and being a tough football team in the trenches. They weren't that at all.

They let Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker run his way to a Super Bowl MVP performance. The Patriots weren't able to force Darnold into turnovers, something he's often falling into. The special teams even struggled to get anything going in the kick return department.

But Maye wasn't able to stay on his feet, and that is how the Patriots won playoff games in 2025. That's how they'll win games in the future. The team is just not there, roster-wise, to will itself to a title like it had to get to the game to begin with.

So sure, the loss is tough -- and will sting for the players for quite some time. But this is a team revved up for the future. They have the quarterback and the culture-setting coach. The team is young and pretty much under contract for next season. A trip to the Super Bowl after two seasons of four-win football will always be something a team can hang its hat on.

There are just some major things to improve on for 2026, and it all starts up front.

