Patriots Odds Over Bengals Improve Without Ja'Marr Chase
The New England Patriots will face off against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 12, and their already-strong chances might be even stronger than expected. Following a recent incident, the Bengals will likely be missing a crucial piece of their offense.
In their Week 11 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers (which resulted in a 34-12 loss for the Bengals), Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was seen spitting on Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey during an altercation. The NFL is investigating the incident, and Chase may be subject to a mandatory one-game suspension for his conduct.
How it Affects the Patriots' Week 12 Matchup
Chase is second in the league for receiving yards this season, with 861 (second only to Seattle Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, with 1,146). Without their 25-year-old star receiver, the Bengals will be relying on Tee Higgins (544 receiving yards on 35 receptions with seven touchdowns), Chase Brown at running back (519 rushing yards on 126 attempts) and tight ends Noah Fant and Mike Gesicki.
The Patriots, who will be well-rested after their mini-bye, are currently 9-2, and took down the New York Jets 27-14 in their recent Thursday Night Football matchup. They are leading the AFC East, out ahead of the second-place Buffalo Bills (7-3). The Bengals enter the matchup at 3-7 after their beatdown by the Steelers, sitting at third in the AFC North (ahead of just the Cleveland Browns). The frustratingly-successful 2025 Patriots were likely to railroad them before this incident, and their odds are only improving.
It's not a good look for Chase, who may have been their best shot at taking down Mike Vrabel's defense. The Vrabel era in New England has been successful in part due to his emphasis on an aggressive defense, and with Chase missing, this matchup will likely exemplify just why that is working for them.
How Likely is a Suspension?
Writing for NBC Sports, Mike Florio described that the suspension will come down to whether the league chooses to abide by a precedent they set in Week 1 following a similar spitting incident.
"Before the league’s de facto suspension of Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter for spitting on [Dallas] Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, spitting triggered a fine," Florio wrote. "With Carter, the league treated Carter’s ejection — which happened before a single play from scrimmage in the opening game of the season — as time served. The NFL then fined him the amount of a game check, matching the financial punishment for a one-game suspension without pay."
"The message was sent to all players who may be inclined to show blatant disrespect to another player: Unless spit happens early enough to make the ejection count as missing a game, you will be suspended without pay."
A video of the incident clearly shows that Chase spit on Ramsey, so the suspension appears all but certain. If the NFL doesn't act quickly, the mandatory suspension could be delayed, but Chase will more than likely miss this upcoming game. For the Patriots, it likely means yet another victory for a franchise that truly appears to be back.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!