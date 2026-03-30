Patriots Expressing Interest in 'Twitchy' West Virginia DB

The New England Patriots don't have much depth at safety. That's why plenty of the team's reported pre-draft meetings have involved them over the last two months.

One of those is West Virginia's Justin Harrington, who told Patriots On SI that New England is one of several teams to express interest in him. The redshirt senior is an experienced college player, having stops at both the JUCO level (Bakersfield Calif. Community College) and the Division I level (Oklahoma, Washington, West Virginia).

And while he admitted he didn't have the best statistical career in college, he's ready for whatever the next level brings.

"(I'm) a big, physical, aggressive body," Harrington said. "Very twitchy and (I) pride myself as a man-to-man cover guy that can guard your No. 1 or No. 2 option outside and in the slot."

The Patriots have met with and expressed interest in West Virginia safety Justin Harrington, per source. pic.twitter.com/h22IIYomQl — Ethan Hurwitz (@HurwitzSports) March 29, 2026

Harrington has plenty of contacts within the NFL already. He's close with Billy Bowman, the soon-to-be-second-year safety for the Atlanta Falcons. He played with him for three seasons at Oklahoma and they stay in contact to this day. He always likes to watch Denver Broncos star edge rusher Nik Bonitto, who also suited up for the Sooners from 2018-2022.

"We talk every day and help each other get better due to us being two different types of players," Harrington said. "We get to pick each other‘s brain and learn from each other due to size differences and play style."

A Look At The Patriots' Safety Room:

For New England, safety has been a position that may not be the one topping most people's lists of needs going into 2026. But there's room to improve.

Replacing Jaylinn Hawkins with All-Pro Kevin Byard was a good move, but the depth just isn't there. Behind Byard and Craig Woodson, Dell Pettus, Mike Brown, John Saunders Jr. and Brenden Schooler (special teams) are the ones currently rostered. Adding a new face could help improve the overall health of the position group heading into the summer.

Sep 21, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies linebacker Khmori House (28) celebrates with safety Justin Harrington (4) following an interception against the Northwestern Wildcats during the fourth quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

In 35 career games at the FBS level, Harrington recorded 39 tackles, two interceptions and two pass breakups. The former high school wide receiver is a fluid player in coverage and has good length and size for the position (6-foot-3, 215 lbs). Could he be one of those secondary additions?

For Harrington, he has experience with some former Patriots. During his one season with Washington, his head coach was Jedd Fisch (who was New England's quarterbacks coach in 2020) and his defensive coordinator was Steve Belichick (who was on New England's staff for 12 seasons under his father, Bill).

Harrington's Semi-NE Experience:

That NFL knowledge is something Harrington believes helps him on the field.

"Playing under these two change(d) my gaming ways, such as play(ing) more free, being (a) very flexible player," Harrington said. "Playing in different positions and packages and overall just being a playmaker in a game changer."

Harrington doesn't care where he ends up. He hopes it's somewhere where he can help make a contribution in his first year -- on and off the field.

"Wherever anyone gives me an opportunity, I’m the guy to capitalize," he said. "I’m big on knowing your role, doing your job and capitalizing on minimal opportunity, as well as a locker room guy and do whatever the team needs for the overall outcome for us to win."

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