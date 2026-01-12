Patriots Center Played Through Illness In Wild Card Win

Flu season has been a big storyline in the state of Massachusetts to start the calendar year. On the football field, one starter for the New England Patriots played through an illness en route to a postseason win.

Center Garrett Bradbury spoke to reporters one day after the Patriots’ 16-3 home victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC Wild Card, sharing that the veteran was dealing with the flu in the week leading up to the game.

The 30-year-old free agent practiced in just one session before the Chargers game, and was one of a few Patriots players to miss time with the illness.

"I had the flu. Wasn’t fun," Bradbury said. "I don’t know if I ever had the flu before. I was fine body wise. Trainers did a good job getting me what I needed. The coaches as well, missing Wednesday and Thursday practice, being able to stay on top of it."

Jan 11, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Teair Tart (90) sacks New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) during the third quarter in an AFC Wild Card Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Bradbury put together a performance that Michael Jordan and his flu game could be proud of. The starting center didn't miss a snap. During the season, the durable Bradbury played in 98% of New England's offensive snaps.

Garrett Bradbury Has Been An Iron Man For New England

It was a tough task for the Patriots' offensive line, healthy or not. The Chargers' front seven had been one of the more dominant units in the NFL, and could get after the quarterback with ease all season. Drake Maye was brought down five times in the win, fumbling the ball a couple times when he was hit.

Will Campbell (knee) and Jared Wilson (concussion) also came into the game with prior injuries.

"(They) had some good plays, had some plays they'd like to have back," head coach Mike Vrabel said. "So, we can evaluate everybody and say that they had some good plays in the run game, had some good pass protections, gave up a sack. We can't get pushed back in."

"That’s part of the NFL. Things are going to come up," Bradbury continued. "It kind of shows the resilience of the group, the maturity of the group. The coaches did a good job with guys being out and getting us what we needed, whether we were at practice or not. It was a physical game, a playoff football game."

New England's starting line was banged up all week, but played well enough in the second half to pull out the team's first playoff win since Super Bowl LIII in 2018.

