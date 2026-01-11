Drake Maye Among Five Patriots to Watch vs. Chargers

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — With their wild card round showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers set to kick off at Gillette Stadium, the New England Patriots are hoping to continue their first postseason run since 2021 beyond the boundaries of one game.

The Patriots enter this game having won 33 playoff games since team owner Robert Kraft bought the franchise in 1994. The 33 wins rank third among ownership groups in NFL history and are the most by any team since he entered the NFL.

New England’s last playoff meeting against the Chargers resulted in a 41-29 divisional round victory on Jan. 19, 2019 at Gillette Stadium. Franchise legend Tom Brady threw for 349 yards and a touchdown while running back Sony Michel stole the show with three ground game scores. New England is undoubtedly hoping for a similar outcome this weekend.

Though many of New England’s notables are expected to garner some attention during this upcoming matchup, here are five players that might raise an eyebrow when the Pats take the field against the Chargers.

Drake Maye

While little-to-nothing is ever guaranteed in the postseason, it is safe to assume that all eyes will be on Maye as he makes his first playoff start. Perhaps best known for his elite arm strength, the 6-foot-4, 225-pound quarterback also possesses the touch on the ball to make any throw required of him. Maye has also been equally effective with his exceptional athleticism.

When the play breaks down, he possesses both the agility and instinct to turn off-script options into big gains. The UNC product finished the season having completed 72 percent of his passes for 4,394 yards and 31 touchdowns. He also added 450 rushing yards and four scores on the ground.

Given L.A.’s ability to apply pressure, Maye will need to get the ball into play quickly. Therefore, expect the newly-minted second-team All Pro use his running game to facilitate play action. If Maye can master the short-to-intermediate areas of the field on early downs, he can mitigate the effectiveness of the Chargers’ patented four-deep zone coverages. From that point, the Pats’ quarterback should find some openings along the boundary for downfield gains.

TreVeyon Henderson and Rhamondre Stevenson

Dec 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New England Patriots running back Treveyon Henderson (32) runs the ball against the New York Jets during the first quarter of the game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Henderson enters this playoff matchup having compiled 911 yards on 180 carries with nine touchdowns, while averaging 5.1 yards-per-carry during the regular season. The Pats’ second-round selection (38 overall) has the big-play ability to make it happen.

Henderson’s exceptional breakaway speed and acceleration have separated him form his peers, thus far. While Rhamondre Stevenson is unlikely to be relegated to minimal duty, Henderson’s abilities as a rusher, pass-catcher and blocker make him a potential triple threat in coordinator Josh McDaniels’ offensive game plan against the Chargers’ defense.

As the remaining half of New England’s rushing tandem, Stevenson is heading into the postseason playing some of the best football of his career. The Oklahoma product rushed seven times for 131 yards and two touchdowns, while catching targets for 22 yards and another score in the Patriots' 38-10 win over the Dolphins in Week 18.

Stevenson concluded the regular season with six total touchdowns (four rushing, two receiving) in the last three contests, with last week’s rushing yardage total being his highest of the season. While the Pats may not be expecting the same statistical output from him against the Chargers eighth-ranked run defense, Stevenson’s effectiveness in the red zone could help to tip the scales in favor of New England’s ground game.

Hunter Henry

Dec 14, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (85) warms up before the start of the game against the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Having played for the Chargers from 2016-20, Henry may be entering this game with a sense of nostalgia. However, there should be no question as to which team holds his loyalty. This season, Henry has remained one of quarterback Drake Maye’s most reliable targets. The veteran tight end is most productive when playing the traditional “Y” role, accentuating his route-running skills, as well as his ability to box out. He has also proven himself to be a strong blocker and reliable pass catcher.

The Pats’ team captain finished the regular season as the Pats' second-leading receiver — amassing a career-high 768 receiving yards while also logging seven touchdowns over 17 games. Due to the Chargers’ ability to lock opponents down in the red zone — allowing a stingy 46.9% touchdown rate inside the 20 — Henry’s veteran leadership and prowess in sciring position could make him a frequent target of Maye in this wild card round matchup.

Robert Spillane

Oct 26, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Robert Spillane (14) runs the ball during the third quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Spillane, who has been absent from in-game action since mid-December due to an ankle injury, is “feeling great and good to go.” As such, the Patriots’ defensive captain is expected to play against the Chargers, in what will be New England’s first playoff game since 2021. His return should provide the Patriots with additional toughness and tenacity along their defensive front — traits which the Patshave somewhat lacked in his absence, and one which the Chargers possess in abundance.

The Chargers' rushing offense ranks 12th in the NFL, averaging 121.6 yards per game with 10 ground-game touchdowns. L.A.’s top rushing scorer, rookie Omarion Hampton (four touchdowns), has been dealing with an ankle injury, while their top yardage runner, Kimani Vidal (643 yards), has recently been dealing with neck strain. Despite the loss of defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga due to a foot injury, Spillane’s tackling abilities (97 total tackles this season) will strengthen the Patriots’ run defense.

Marcus Jones

Sep 28, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones (25) returns a punt while Carolina Panthers cornerback Akayleb Evans (29) defends during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

In addition to being a second-team All-Pro punt returner this season, Jones is also New England’s primary slot cornerback. The former Houston Cougar has aligned on 71 percent of New England’s snaps on defense.

This season, he has compiled 65 total tackles, 11 pass deflections and three interceptions. During New England’s Week 12 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, Jones showcased the prowess that earned him Defensive Player of the Month honors for October. He jumped and picked off a short-right pass attempt by Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco and returned the interception 33 yards for the score.

Chargers’ quarterback Justin Herbert prefers to utilize receiver Ladd McConkey in the slot — an area in which the Bolts’ receiver aligns on 63.6% of his routes. While New England might pair McConkey with Christian Gonzalez when he plays on the perimeter, Jones should see the majority of his time matched against the ex-Georgia Bulldog on wild card weekend.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!