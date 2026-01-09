Patriots Could Get Major Boost for Playoff Run

With 8.5 sacks, New England Patriots edge rusher Harold Landry is leading the team’s attack in getting after the quarterbacks. But in recent weeks, the free agent signing hasn’t been on the field.

Landry has been hampered by a lingering hamstring injury, one that’s kept him off the field for the last two games.

Now — just a few days ahead of the Patriots’ postseason opener against the Los Angeles Chargers — Landry is ramping up to return to the lineup.

“(Thursday) the first time in a couple of weeks we could see him running around. We’ll put the film on and see exactly how it looks, but he’s been rehabbing his butt off,” outside linebackers coach Mike Smith said. “He’s been in this game long enough to know how important the playoffs are and how hard it is to get to the playoffs. He hasn’t taken a day off since we let him rest. We’ll see how it looks today, talk to the training staff and Vrabes, and go from there.”

Landry's Injury History in First Season with Patriots

Landry originally suffered his knee injury against the New Orleans Saints in Week 6, leaving the field for a brief time after a scary collision. Since then, he’s been a frequent visitor on the team’s injury report.

“He’s been banged up a little bit all year and there’s certain things that people just don’t realize and how tough that kid is,” Smith said. “Came to a decision in the last couple weeks to rest him just to get him some rest, kind of forced it on him because he wants to be out there. But to get him back, and he never missed a day. He was here in meetings like he was preparing, had all his notepads out, his pens and different color pens and all that stuff. It’s just big for the room.”

Importance of Landry's Potential Return

The Patriots have a chance to win their first postseason game since 2018, and Landry’s ability to get after the quarterback should be able to help with that goal. Though the sacks haven’t been coming consistently for New England, the Chargers’ offensive line has been among the league’s worst this season.

With Landry out, the Patriots have gotten key contributions by Anfernee Jennings and Elijah Ponder off the edge.

The Patriots continue to be banged up defensively. Other than Landry, big names like defensive tackles Milton Williams and Khyiris Tonga, and linebacker Robert Spillane continue to work through lingering ailments. It’s a cause for concern heading into the Wild Card game.

Head coach Mike Vrabel says he won’t know how his team’s pass rush will perform until they strap the pads on when kickoff arrives.

“I don’t think that’s ever something that you could tell in practice,” Vrabel said earlier in the week. “You’ve got to go out there and win in live action, and not only win, you have to be able to get the guy on the ground. … I think that’ll have to be determined Sunday night.”

And though the depth has proven to be valuable, the eventual return of the Patriots captain — who’s in his first season in New England — is making his position coach smile.

“To see him out there running around, I’m not going to lie, makes you feel better as a coach,” Smith said. “Feel a little more comfortable knowing that you got one of your best players coming back, hopefully. We’ll see how it looks, talking to the trainers and Vrabes, they make those decisions. But just his presence man, it’s big.”

