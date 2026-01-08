Patriots' Drake Maye Ready for Playoff Battle vs. Chargers

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye is about to enter his professional version of uncharted territory.

In less than two years, the Patriots third overall choice in the 2024 NFL Draft has led the Pats’ from the cellar to the ceiling of the AFC East, set a franchise record by completing 72 percent of his passes this season, and has brought resounding choruses of “MVP” chants rigning throughout Gillette Stadium.

However, there is one task which has eluded him to date … one which he will fulfill this weekend in Foxborough. Maye will start the first playoff game of his career when the Pats host the Los Angeles Chargers in the wild card round’s nightcap.

While the bright lights of the national stage may burn a bit too brightly for most quarterbacks, the 23-year-old Patriots’ phenom is taking his new, yet exciting task in stride. Armed with the support of his teammates and coaching staff, Maye is determined to keep the moment from becoming too big for both him and the Patriots.

“What coach [Mike Vrabel] has been preaching is just don’t change our process or preparation,” Maye told reporters at Gillette Stadium. “This natural thing is to get a little more amped… I told these guys at the end of the season, before even the playoffs came, to put some extra work in and to stay after practice. Some guys have been throwing extra routes and little things like that. That can go a long way, but don’t do anything out of the ordinary. I think that’s the biggest thing. Trust what you’ve been doing… It’s playoff football, so you gotta bring your best and everybody knows that.”

Drake Maye is Prepared to Lead Patriots on a Deep Playoff Run

Jan 4, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) and wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (9) run off the field after a Patriots touchdown against the Miami Dolphins during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Perhaps best known for his elite arm strength, the 6-foot-4, 225-pound quarterback also possesses the velocity and touch on the ball to make any throw required of him. Maye has also been equally touted for his exceptional athleticism. When the play breaks down, he possesses both the agility and instinct to turn off-script options into big gains. Even amid a four-touchdown performance from Stafford in the Rams’ 37-20 win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 18, Maye is seemingly performing at a higher level than any quarterback in the NFL heading into the playoffs.

Whether Maye is selected as the 2025 NFL MVP is still a matter of conjecture. However, it should be argued that the Pats’ second-year starter only helped to enhance his case in the season’s final weeks. The UNC product fininshed the season having completed 72 percent of his passes for 4, 394 yards and 31 touchdowns. He also added 450 rushing yards and four scores on the ground. Though Maye is aware that it will take his best effort yet to gain the victory over the Chargers, his appraisal to the game will remain the same as it has since Week 1 — and that seems to be just fine by him.

“Just prove to my teammates, try to be the same player in the regular season as hopefully I am in the postseason,” Maye said. “That starts with me playing well and knowing that every week, my job is huge. It's big. I’ve got to play well for us to win. I know that's the nature of this league and the nature of the position. I wouldn't want to have it any other way.”

