Patriots Rule Out Four Players vs. Dolphins

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — As the New England Patriots make their final preparations to host a Week 18 showdown with the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium, they will be without the services of four starters.

The Pats, per head coach Mike Vrabel, have ruled out linebacker Robert Spillane (ankle,) Khyris Tonga (foot,) Harold Landry III (knee,) Jared Wilson (concussion protocol,) for this weekend’s matchup. Vrabel was also non-committal on whether defensive tackle Milton Williams or left tackle Will Campbell — both of whom were recently declared eligible to return from injured reserve — would be activated to the Patriots 53-man roster for this game.

For the first time since mid-December, linebacker and defensive team captain Robert Spillane was present at New England’s final practice session prior to this weekend’s regular season finale. Though his official status for Week 18 has now been revealed as out, Spillane’s presence is still great news for those hoping that the veteran linebacker would be back in the Pats’ lineup in time for the playoffs. In fact, Spillane buoyed the hopes of Pats Nation during a recent appearance on WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show.

"I'm fired up … Every day I come in here looking to get back on the field, preparing,” Spillane said. “I think we're progressing in the right direction. I can't wait to get back out there and be a help to these guys."

Landry, who has been battling a knee injury since Week 13, was a non-participant in practice throughout the week. The former Titan has been a productive fit within Vrabel’s defensive scheme in New England. Landry fits the mold of a smaller, athletic linebackers, capable of relentlessly pursuing the quarterback. Through 15 games played this season, Landry has compiled 27 solo tackles, one forced fumble and a team-leading 8.5 sacks.

Despite leaving the Pats’ Week 16 victory over the Ravens due to a foot injury. Tonga appears to have avoided serious injury as the Pats head to the playoffs. Tonga’s suffered “a one-or two-week injury,” indicating that the veteran tackle should be ready for the start of New England’s first postseason run since 2021.

Tonga’s assimilation into the Pats defense has been both smooth and productive. He has appeared in 14 games, making eight starts for the Pats. During that time, he has compiled 24 tackles, two for loss, two quarterback hits and two pass deflections. Additionally, the Pats’ tackle has showcased his talents in the game’s remaining two phases, both as a special teamer and a part-time fullback/blocker in jumbo packages on offense. In fact, Tonga has taken part in 14 offensive plays, helping to fortify New England’s blocking unit.

Patriots Offensive Blocking Game Will Be Tested in Week 18

Nov 2, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots center Jared Wilson (58) in coverage during the first half against the Atlanta Falcons at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Left guard Jared Wilson (concussion protocol) remains out of practice, thus leaving his availability for Week 18 in notable doubt. With his practice status all but confirming that Wilson will be out for this week’s game against the Dolphins, reserve Ben Brown will likely assume his spot in the starting lineup.

In 13 games this year, the former Georgia Bulldog has aligned on 785 snaps (92 percent) on offense — allowing four sacks, six hits and 23 pressures. After missing the Pats’ Week 4 victory over the Carolina Panthers due to both ankle and knee injuries, Wilson has been singularly focused on turning his early-season struggles into success — especially in the passing game. As a result, Wilson has already become an integral piece within New England’s offensive line for the foreseeable future due to his athleticism and versatility.

Lastly, the Patriots have designated hybrid tight end/fullback Jack Westover with an ankle injury. Westover suffered the injury after being rolled up while playing on the kickoff return unit during New England’s Week 17 victory over the New York Jets. This season, the 26-year-old hybrid tight end/fullback has aligned on 21 percent (216 total) of the Patriots snaps on offense and 39 percent (161 total) snaps on special teams. Earlier this week, the Patriots secured the services of tight end Marshall Lang to their scout team to provide additional practice depth at the position heading into Week 18.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!