Bill Belichick Likes Patriots' Playoff Chances vs. Chargers

FOXBOROUGH, MA. — The New England Patriots last playoff meeting against the Los Angeles Chargers resulted in a 41-29 divisional round victory on Jan. 19, 2019 at Gillette Stadium.

Franchise legend Tom Brady threw for 349 yards and a touchdown while running back Sony Michel stole the show with three ground game scores. The Patriots parlayed their win over the Bolts into subsequent victories over the Kansas City Chiefs (AFC Championship) and the Los Angeles Rams (Super Bowl LIII) en route to their sixth Super Bowl Title in team history.

As was the case for their previous five league championships, New England’s coach during that stretch was Bill Belichick.

Though Belichick’s once revered position as ‘HC of the NEP’ now belongs to current coach Mike Vrabel, Belichick’s 266 victories while at the helm in New England more than qualify him to weigh in on the Pats chances of earning a win over the Chargers in their upcoming playoff matchup on Jan. 11 in Foxborough.

Bill Belichick Gives Patriots Optimistic Prediction

Fortunately for Pats Nation, their legendary ex-coach, during a recent appearance on “Let’s Go” with Jim Gray, seemingly favors the home team on wild card weekend. Still, that does not mean that the Bolts do not have a chance.

"What's the quarterback situation with [Chargers starting quarterback Justin] Herbert? Broken hand and all, that's definitely been a factor. They've had some injuries on the offensive line,” Belichick said. "If the Chargers have to play from behind, and pass block and try to protect and throw the ball 35, 40 times, I think they're going to be in a lot of trouble.

"If they can play from ahead, get control of the game, make it a tight game; they certainly have the defense — and if they have enough of a running game, I think they would certainly have a chance."

For nearly a quarter-century, New England’s former head coach has been one of the most successful at his position in this, or any sport. After all, few, if any, have ever enjoyed the level of success Belichick has while at the Patriots helm. Six Super Bowl championships, three-time AP Coach of the Year awards, and nine conference titles are just some of the accolades which Belichick has collected during his time on the sidelines.

Following a 4-13 finish in the 2023 season - Belichick’s worst season in New England - the 73-year-old’s future as Patriots coach and de facto general manager had fallen under serious doubt. New England missed the playoffs for the third time in the last four seasons. Additionally, the Patriots finished last in the AFC East for the first time since 2000 — Belichick’s first season as Patriots coach. Their final effort in 2023 ended in a listless 17-3 loss to the New York Jets under snowy skies at Gillette Stadium in Week 18. Just days later, team owner Robert Kraft announced that the team would be parting ways with the 50-plus-year coaching veteran.

Belichick traded the NFL sidelines for that of the NCAA, accepting an offer to become head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels in December 2024. Belichick's debut UNC season ended with a 4–8 record, with the University failing to qualify for a bowl game for the first time since 2018.

Mike Vrabel, like Belichick, Recognizes L.A.’s Prowess

Dec 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel during the first quarter of the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Conversely, Vrabel — now in his first season as Pats’ head coach — had led the Pats to one of the most successful turnarounds in NFL history. At 14-3, the Pats are the No. 2 sees heading into the 2025 playoffs. Vrabel is also well-versed in knowing the requirements for playoff success, having played for Belichick as a Pats’ linebacker from 2001-08. Though he also remains confident in his team’s ability to sustain a lengthy postseason run, he was careful to remind Patriots Nation of the Chargers’ prowess in advance of this weekend’s showdown — in the same vein as his former coach.

“I will just tell you that they play great defense … They're very sound” Vrabel told reporters at Gillette Stadium. “They're good tacklers. They're physical. They get off the field on third down. They're good in the red zone. They run the football. It's a physical football team. They possess the football. They lead the NFL in time of possession. They have very good quarterback play. They're well coached. They play with technique and fundamentals.”

Led by Herbert at quarterback, the Chargers possess the necessary talent to hurt their opponents in the passing game. In addition to star receiver Ladd McConkey, the Bolts feature veteran wideout Keenan Allen and tight end Oronde Gadsden, as Herbert’s primary targets. Their running game is paced by second-year back Kimani Vidal and rookie Omarion Hampton — who was a college teammate of Patriots quarterback Drake Maye at North Carolina.

On defense, the Chargers feature a plethora of tackling talent — led by linebacker Dayian Henley (103 total) and safety Derwin James (94 tackles). Linebacker Tubi Tuipulotu sets the tone for the Chargers’ pass-rush with 13 sacks, along with Odafe Oweh (7.5 sacks), Justin Eboigbe (6) and Khalil Mack (5). Solid in all three levels, Los Angeles’ defense can be problematic for any opposing offense — including New England’s resurgent unit under coordinator Josh McDaniels.

While his club, led by quarterback and MVP-candidate Drake Maye, became only the third team in NFL history to experience a 10-game improvement from the previous season, the 51-year-old knows that it will take a complete, and near-flawless team effort to defeat Los Angeles this weekend.

“I think that we are trending in the right direction. I think we have our moments of all those. I can point to numerous instances of us doing it. So again, that’s - the only thing that’s important is what we’re able to do this week against the Chargers.”

