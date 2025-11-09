Hunter Henry Among Five Patriots to Watch vs. Buccaneers
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — With their Week 10 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers set to kick off at Raymond James Stadium, the New England Patriots are hoping to continue their winning ways heading into Week 11.
The Patriots (7-2) enter this matchup on the heels of a 24-23 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. Conversely, the Bucs (6-2) are fresh off their Week 9 bye, with their last win coming over the New Orleans Saints by a final score of 23-3 at Caesars Superdome in Week 8.
Though many of New England’s notables are expected to garner some attention during this upcoming matchup, here are five players that might raise an eyebrow when the Pats take the field against the Buccaneers.
TreVeyon Henderson/Terrell Jennings
With starting running back Rhamondre Stevenson sidelined for the second straight week, rookie TreVeyon Henderson and veteran Terrell Jennings are set to carry the Pats’ ground game in Week 10. During New England’s Week 9 win over the Falcons, Henderson led all rushers with 14 carries for 55 yards, while aligning on 51 snaps as the de facto lead back. Jennings maximized his 17 snaps on offense, having carried the ball 11 times for 35 yards with a second-quarter touchdown — his first as a NFL running back.
Tampa Bay boasts a solid run defense, ranked ninth in the NFL (in total run defense) by allowing 92.6 yards per game and seven rushing touchdowns. Look for New England to attempt getting Henderson into space, in hopes of allowing him to make plays. Jennings can help on early downs, but is most likely to make his impact on third downs. If the Patriots find early success on the ground against the Bucs, they should make life a bit easier on quarterback Drake Maye.
Interior Offensive Line
Bucs’ defensive tackle Vita Vea is a true force in coach Todd Bowles’ defense. The 6’4” 347-pound defender has compiled 18 total tackles, 2.5 sacks and one pass breakup this season, while also earning four run stuffs. Despite aligning mostly among the A-Gaps, Vea also occasionally plays straight-up over the left guard. In those cases, Pats rookie Jared Wilson may find himself at a sizable mismatch. Known for his athleticism and versatility, Wilson has already provided a boost to the Pats’ offensive line. He will need to be at his best in order to marginally disrupt the two-time Pro Bowler.
While Vea seldom matches up one-on-one with the center, he may see some time against Pats’ middle man Garrett Bradbury. The veteran center was a new entry to the practice absentees due to a hip injury. Bradbury has been one of New England’s most-underrated signings, helping to anchor a much-improved offensive line. He has been especially impressive in the passing game. Having aligned on 348 pass-blocking snaps, Bradbury has been credited with allowing zero sacks, two quarterback pressures, while yielding zero penalties. Bradbury’s veteran savvy could hold the key to the Pats success — or failure — in preventing Vea from making life tough on the Pats’ offense.
Hunter Henry
When facing Tampa Bay’s defense, the Maye-Henry connection may find notable success. Despite their NFC South-leading 6-2 record, the Buccaneers have trouble defending the middle of the field, ranking 29th in the NFL in EPA allowed on throws between the numbers. Surprisingly, the team has suffered from poor production from its coverage linebackers — including Lavonte David and SirVocea Dennis, who rank 40th and 52nd in Pro Football Focus coverage grades, respectively.
Conversely, Henry is at his best when attacking the intermediate areas of the field. While widely praised for his versatility, the veteran tight end is most productive when playing the traditional “Y” role, accentuating his route-running skills, as well as his ability to box out. He has also proven himself a strong blocker and reliable pass catcher. Should he find success against the softer part of the Bucs’ defense, Henry may once again be in line for a big day in Week 10 — while adding to the growing mythology surrounding Maye as the season progresses.
Christian Gonzalez
Although drawing the assignment of covering Bucs’ electrifying rookie Emeka Egbuka is daunting for any defensive back, Gonzaelz may be among the best-equipped NFL cornerbackto do so. The Pats top perimeter defender is arguably at his best in man coverage. However, his ability to maintain eye contact with the quarterback makes him a potential asset in zone. These skills will be abundantly needed against Egbuka, whose size and speed make him an equally effective weapon in both zone concepts and routes in man coverage.
Accordingly, Gonzalez appears poised to make life difficult for Egbuka and Bucs’ quarterback Baker Mayfield. New England’s defensive backfield will need to be at its best to contain Tampa’s passing game — with Gonzalez leading the way in lockdown coverage.
Craig Woodson
Having covered Falcons’ tight end Kyle Pitts in Week 9, Woodson is seemingly Vrabel’s choice to cover Tampa Bay’s Cade Otton. The four-year veteran has become one of Mayfield's top pass-catching options on third down. The Bucs typically deploy Otton on option-style routes underneath the defense. He is also adept at compiling yards-after-the catch.
Highly-touted for his ability to read opposing receivers, Woodson is hoping to make his impact on the team’s defensive backfield by containing His greatest asset is his versatility. Whether playing safety or nickel corner, Woodson has the chance to make an impact on New England’s aggressive defensive style.
