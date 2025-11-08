Patriots Country

Patriots Legend Tom Brady Jokes After Drew Brees Career News

New England Patriots legend Tom Brady had nothing but great things to say about Drew Brees as he takes the next step in his post-playing career.

Aug 8, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Retired New England Patriot Hall of Famer Tom Brady speaks during a statue unveiling before a game against the Washington Commanders at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images
New England Patriots legend Tom Brady has had quite the post-football career and will be joined with one of the best players at his position during his time in the NFL.

Drew Brees Joins Tom Brady on FOX Sports

Brady retired following the 2022 season and joined FOX Spots as a color commentator, making this his third season doing so.

FOX Sports announced that they brought on NFL great quarterback Drew Brees, as a part of their team's NFL coverage starting for Week 11, which starts the following week from this current one, Nov. 16.

“I appreciate the opportunity FOX has given me in the booth and with their team,” Brees said in the press release. “I hope my passion for this game is reflected in the knowledge and insights I provide to the fans each Sunday.”

Brady reacted to the news on Twitter, joking that he's fallen down the list of top quarterbacks on the network, but happy that Brees joined on.

"And just like that I become the 3rd most accurate QB at Fox Sports. (Terry [Bradshaw] still has both of us beat.) Welcome to the family, Drew Brees!!!!"

Brady and Brees Feature Amongst Best Quarterbacks of their Generation

Brady and Brees were two of the best quarterbacks during their time in the NFL, and both players will be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in the near future.

Brady started 333 of 335 games over his 23-year career from 2000-22, completing 64.3% of his passes for 89,214 yards and 649 touchdowns, while posting a record of 251-82.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady
He ranks first in NFL history in passing yards and passing touchdowns, both 7,753 completions and 12,050 yards, as well as career starts.

Brees also put up incredible numbers during his career, with a 172-114 record over 286 starts, completing 7,142-of-10,551 pass attempts, 67.7%, for 80,358 yards and 571 touchdowns.

He ranks second in NFL history in pass completions, pass attempts, passing yards and passing touchdowns, all behind Brady.

Both Quarterbacks Win Big, Earn Numerous Accolades

With how excellent both players performed during their career, they won many big games and earned a plethora of honors.

Brady won seven Super Bowls, six with the Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and five Super Bowl MVPs. He was also a three-time NFL MVP, two-time NFL Offensive Player of the Year, three-time First Team All-Pro and Second Team All-Pro, 15-time Pro Bowl honoree and NFL Comeback Player of the Year in 2008

He led the NFL in passing touchdowns five times, passing yards four times, passer rating twice and in completion percentage once.

Brady is on two NFL All-Decade Teams for 2000 and 2010, the NFL 100th Anniversary Team and the Patriots retired his No. 12 jersey and placed him in their Hall of Fame. He is eligible for the NFL Hall of Fame 2028 Class, where he should earn induction on the first ballot.

Brees led the New Orleans Saints to the first and only Super Bowl, defeating Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning and the Indianapolis Colts, 31-17 in Super Bowl XLIV, winning Super Bowl MVP honors.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees
He was a two-time NFL Offensive Player of the Year, NFL Comeback Player of the Year (2004), First Team All-Pro (2006), four-time Second Team All-Pro and a 13-time Pro Bowl honoree.

Brees led the NFL in passing yards seven times, passing touchdowns four times, passer rating twice and passing completion percentage six times.

His play earned him a spot in the Saints Hall of Fame and he is a nominee for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026 in his first season eligibile.

