ESPN Analyst Gives Major Props to Patriots Fans
Pats fans have two decades' worth of studying what makes a team a championship-caliber one, and right now, at 7-2 with a tough matchup on the horizon, many are getting honest about the chances of seeing Mike Vrabel and company hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy in February.
Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick always believed the real NFL season began after Thanksgiving. It's a time when most teams get into a rhythm for the last stretch, and how far they'll go if they get into the playoffs.
It's a statement many Pats fans witnessed during Belichick and Brady's run. Even the Super Bowl-winning seasons had a slow start in September but picked up steam by this time of year.
This time around, with the Patriots in the driver's seat going into the back third of the regular season, many fans are excited to see them look this good for the first time in five or more years. But according to some NFL analysts, dsepite handing out some midseason awards, some are realistic.
Patriots Fans are a Disciplined Fan Base
On ESPN's Unsportsmanlike Radio this week, Peter Schrager and Evan Cohen sounded off about what Pats fans really think about their chances of getting to a Super Bowl this season, and it turns out that the fan base may want to wait it out a few more seasons for a potential new dynasty to take shape.
Schrager spoke about a dinner he was at where he met a Patriots fan who pointed out that, "Drake Maye misses a lot of open throws and Myles Garrett was running unimpeded; we're not that good," Schrager echoed the words of he fan.
"A Patriots fan has such high standards but is also fairly realistic and watches ball," Schrager continued. "We know the schedules easy; that said, that Buffalo win was legit, and if they win in Tampa, those are two legit wins."
Patriots fans indeed know ball, and some of it does go back to the days of Belichick, as Evan Cohen would joke, "It's the weirdest thing; every Patriots fan thinks they report to Belichick."
The truth is, despite some flaws that need to be patched up with a young team, the Patriots do have a pretty clear path to something special come January. The real season is taking shape now as the best of the best in the NFL surge forward, leaving others behind.
But nobody knows just how good their team actually is like a Boston sports fan.
