Patriots' Mike Vrabel Sizes Up Buccaneers
The New England Patriots are hoping to extend their win streak to six games, but it will come with a tough challenge in Week 10 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Bucs are one of the best teams in the league, so they should present a massive challenge against the Pats on the road. Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel spoke about how dynamic the Bucs offense can be.
"Give them credit, they've got guys going in different spots, jet motions and fly motions getting guys open because defenses are having issues with their eyes, they're looking at this tight end, the other one's releasing and he's wide open," Vrabel said.
"Baker can extend plays or even manufacture the keepers to both sides. It's not like he's just moving the pocket one direction. If you give him a clean look, he's going to be able to function extremely well. And then they've got backs that can really hurt you. It's downtown to get it to one of these backs and then it's an open field tackle drill. They've created X plays that way and they're hard to tackle."
Patriots Won't Have It Easy vs. Buccaneers
Not only will the Bucs offense challenge the Patriots defense, but the same can be said with Tampa's defense challenging the New England offense.
Vrabel emphasized the need of the Patriots taking care of the football against a Bucs defense that has a knack for turning the ball over.
"Obviously the safeties, playmakers with [Antoine] Winfield [Jr.], but up front, Vita [Vea], [Haason] Reddick and [Yaya] Diaby. Lavonte David's been doing it at such a high level," Vrabel said.
"So again, credit to the players. And then what Todd adds is just a lot of pressure, great disguises, bringing multiple players from off the football. It's not just a linebacker, you could have a corner, you could have a safety, could have the nickel and the coverage changes.
"And you've seen them force a lot of turnovers, especially on third down, when quarterbacks are making quick decisions, that they make the wrong decision. So, 10 turnovers in the last four games, this will be critical that we take care of the football."
The Bucs are one of the best teams in the NFL for a reason, but so are the Patriots. A win in the game could give the Patriots the confidence that they can be the best team in the league.
In order to win, the Patriots have to limit their mistakes and play with the same level of aggression that the Bucs are playing with. If that happens, the Pats can take a happy flight back to Foxboro.
