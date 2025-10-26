Patriots Adjustments Lead to Week Eight Win Over Browns
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots have continued their winning ways against the Cleveland Browns in a Week 8 showdown at Gillette Stadium.
The Patriots have now won five straight, as they used a second-half offensive awakening to earn a 32-13 win over the Browns. With their victory this week, the Pats have secured their longest winning streak since a seven-game winning streak during the 2021 season.
Quarterback Drake Maye completed 18-of-24 passes for 282 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. Still, he absorbed six sacks at the hands of one of the NFL’s most fearsome defenders.
Ultimately, the Patriots (6-2) remain among the most formidable teams in the conference and are also entering what is expected to be a hotly-contested playoff race in the AFC. In that vein, here is a look at five key takeaways from this Week 8 win for the Pats in southern New England.
As Expected, Myles Garrett Was a Problem
Despite earning a convincing win, Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was a true force on defensive for the visiting team. Accordingly, he may be among the toughest defenders Maye will face all season. Garrett, per ESPN Research, was credited with six quarterback pressures in the first half — tying him with three others for most in a half this season (Brian Burns, DeForest Buckner, Aidan Hutchinson). Maye was 2-for-3 with an interception, three sacks and a fumble (recovered by NE) on those six dropbacks.
Though the Pats found greater success against the Browns defense in the second half, Garrett continued to keep his foot on the accelerator when it came to making Maye’s life more difficult. Cleveland’s All-Pro defender finished the game with six total tackles and five sacks. For Maye, the experience of playing against such an accomplished defender will serve as one of his signature teaching moments in the early stages of his career.
TreVeyon Henderson Sparks Run Game
It is no secret that Patriots fans have been clamoring for more opportunities on offense for exciting rookie TreVeyon Henderson. While the Ohio State product has yet to find the end zone, he did provide a much-needed spark for New England’s offense by rushing for 75 yards on ten carries, his longest going for 27 yards. Rhamondre Stevenson contributed 34 yards on 14 carries, while Maye added 50 yards on just seven carries. Prior to Maye’s three second-half passing touchdowns, the Pats running game was responsible for providing the yardage needed to keep the score close heading into the third quarter.
Hunter Henry Comes Through on National Tight Ends Day
As OnSI predicted before the game, Henry gave the Patriots their first Week 8 touchdown on National Tight Ends Day, with Maye finding success by using Henry’s field savvy to his advantage. Once again, Henry was most productive in this game when playing the traditional tight end role, accentuating his route-running skills, as well as his ability to box out. Maye ultimately found Henry early in the third quarter for a seven-yard scoring strike after a sweep fake, giving the Pats a 16-7 lead at the time.
He has also proven himself a strong blocker and reliable pass catcher. While Henry entered this matchup having caught a total of 24 passes for 310 yards on the season, he has done his best work within the friendly confines of Gillette Stadium. The Arkansas product continued that trend in Week 8, having scored all four of his touchdowns at home.
Linebackers Help Strong Defensive Second Half
Shortly after Vrabel took the reins as the 16th head coach in Patriots’ history, New England added and promoted faster, more compact linebackers to aid in both the pass rush and run defense. Through eight games this season, the Pats defense has indeed risen to the challenge — lead by team captain Robert Spillane. Per usual, the veteran linebacker led the Pats with 14 total tackles and two tackles for loss. Still, Spillane’s signature Week 8 moment arrived with less than two minutes remaining in the third quarter.
Acting as a spy on Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel. Spillane jumped a route to intercept the Cleveland rookie, returning the pick for 32-yards. His interception helped set the table for receiver Stefon Diggs’ first touchdown as a Patriot, on a one yard slot pass from Maye. In addition to Spillane’s heroics, Jahlani Tavai contributed five tackles,
Borregales Shows Reliability, Keeps Pats Close in First Half
Although the Patriots’ second-half points explosion was fun to watch, the club may not have been in position to break free of their offensive shackles without the efforts of rookie kicker Andres Borregales. The Miami product made all three of his field goal attempts in the first-half — his longest coming on a 42-yarder in the second-quarter. Once New England’s offense began to find its track, Borregales provided stability and connected on all three point-after attempts.
The Patriots selection at pick 182 in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, has the skill set to become a fan favorite in short order. Entering Week 8, the Pats rookie had made 9-of-10 of his field goal attempts, while connecting on 18-of-20 extra points. When the Pats needed him to do so early in the game, Borregales provided both stability and reliability, giving the Pats a halftime lead in the process.
