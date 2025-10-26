Patriots HC Explains Christian Barmore Benching
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — As the New England Patriots savored their fifth straight, and sixth overall victory of the 2025 NFL season, defensive tackle Christian Barmore kept a low profile within what could best be described as a lively postgame locker room.
Barmore, who sat out the entire first quarter of the Pats’ 32-13 victory over the Cleveland Browns in Week 8, made a surprisingly quick exit, declining to speak with reporters at Gillette Stadium. Shortly thereafter, head coach Mike Vrabel provided some insight as to why the fifth-year defensive tackle was left on the sideline at the start of the team’s first home game since Sept. 28.
“I had to make a decision,” Vrabel said from his postgame podium. “My job is to protect the team, so when there's actions that I don't feel like are commensurate [or, in-line] with what we want to do here, I've got to make a decision, and we move on.”
Barmore’s benching surprised both fans and media alike. The Alabama product was not listed on the Patriots injury report and had played 65 percent of the defensive snaps through the first seven games of the season.
When he was finally inserted into the lineup in the second quarter, Barmore resumed his place as a force within the team’s defensive front seven. He finished the Week 8 win with one tackle and helped force an intentional grounding in the end zone that led to a late-fourth quarter safety. Barmore’s tackle against the Browns brought his season-long total to 12, along with two tackles-for-loss and four quarterback hits.
Barmore entered this season on the heels of recovering from a serious health scare. The 25-year-old missed the entirety of 2024 training camp and the preseason due to suffering from blood clots in his lungs. He eventually made his return in Week 11. However, just four games into his comeback attempt, he returned to the reserve/non-football injury list due to "recurring symptoms." He finished the season having logged only six tackles and one sack in four games.
Still, it should be noted that Barmore was on track to become one of the league’s premier defensive linemen prior to suffering his potentially life-threatening medical scare. With a clean bill of health and a renewed vigor, the Alabama product is ready to put the league back on notice.
Barmore — the Patriots' second-round pick (38 overall) in 2021 — had a standout performance in 2023. He set career-highs in nearly every statistical category. The 6’5”, 310-pound defender led the Patriots with 8.5 sacks, 16 quarterback hits, and 13 tackles for loss. He also logged 64 total tackles, forced a fumble, and broke up six passes in 17 games while enjoying both good health and notable productivity on the field for the first time in his career.
At his best, Barmore’s ability to push the pocket and take a stand against the run keeps him among the team’s premier defenders. Though he has typically aligned with the starters on New England’s 4-3 defensive sets, Barmore has been the team’s top choice to start as a right-side defender, opposite newly-acquired defensive lineman Milton Williams. Thus far, the pair have formed quite the formidable tandem with Barmore seemingly eager to remain healthy and lead by example by putting his best effort on the field each day.
