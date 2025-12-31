Patriots Issue Statement on Christian Barmore Charges

FOXBOROUGH, MA. — As the off-field calamity continues to churn for the New England Patriots, the team addressed their latest cause for concern surrounding defensive tackle Christian Barmore.

Amid making preparations for the Pats’ Week 18 regular-season finale against the Miami Dolphins, WCVB News reported that Barmore has been charged with one count of assault and battery on a family/household member. The misdemeanor charge stems from an alleged incident in Mansfield on Aug. 8.

Accordingly, the Patriots have issued the following statement on the situation:

“The New England Patriots are aware of reports regarding a pending February arraignment involving Christian Barmore, which stems from an alleged domestic incident that occurred in August. The Patriots were made aware at the time of the incident and informed the NFL in a timely manner. The matter remains part of an ongoing legal process. We will respect that process, continue to monitor the situation closely, as we have over the past few months, and cooperate fully with the league. We will have no further comment at this time.”

Barmore, per the incident’s charging documents, had been in a relationship with the claimant, who alleged the 26-year-old became angry with her about the air conditioning temperature in his bedroom and that they also had an argument over food. Court documents went on to claim that Barmore grabbed her phone from her hands while she was trying to leave the house — grabbing her by the shirt "in the area of the neck" as she tried to get up, but he eventually let her go.

The criminal complaint was issued on Dec. 16, and Barmore is scheduled to be arraigned on Feb. 3, 2026, five days before Super Bowl LX.

Barmore Has Been a Valuable Member of the Patriots Defense

Dec 15, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore (90) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Barmore’s previous brush with the law took place in 2024, when he was cited in Providence, Rhode Island for operation of an unregistered vehicle, driving with expired registration and display of plates penalties in Providence, Rhode Island. He initially accused the officers of racism before issuing an apology shortly thereafter.

A standout defenisve tackle at the University of Alabama, Barmore was selected by the Patriots in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Barmore entered this season on the heels of recovering from a serious health scare. The 25-year-old missed the entirety of 2024 training camp and the preseason due to suffering from blood clots in his lungs. He eventually made his return in Week 11. However, just four games into his comeback attempt, he returned to the reserve/non-football injury list due to "recurring symptoms." He finished the season having logged only six tackles and one sack in four games.

The incident regarding Barmore was reported just one day after Pats’ receiver Stefon Diggs was revealed to be facing charges of felony strangulation or suffocation, and misdemeanor assault and battery. Court documents show that these charges stem from an incident that took place on Dec. 2. The veteran wide receiver is currently scheduled to be arraigned on Jan. 23, just two days before the AFC Championship game

Both Barmore and Diggs' availability for the Week 18 game against the Dolphins and the playoffs remains unclear at this time.

