Patriots' Mike Vrabel Called Coaching Legends for Super Bowl Advice

Per Dianna Russini of The Athletic, Mike Vrabel has reportedly reached out to Bill Belichick and fellow Super Bowl-winning coach Andy Reid as he prepared his game plan for Super Bowl LX.

The current head coach did so in looking to tap into their experience as he gets ready for the big game. Belichick has won eight Super Bowl titles (the most of any individual in NFL history) and finished as runner-up four times. As a HC, Belichick is 6-3 in his Super Bowl appearances. When including postseason victories, Reid has 303 wins and has a 3-3 Super Bowl record as a league head coach.

However, Vrabel is on a roll; he most recently won the NFL Coach of the Year award.

Vrabel led the Patriots to an incredible 14-3 record after they were 4-13 just the season prior, and lots of eyes will be on him as he takes to the California sidelines on Feb. 8. Kick-off against the Seattle Seahawks is slated for 6:30 p.m. EST.

Super Bowl Experience From Patriots' Coaching Staff

While this marks Vrabel's first Super Bowl as a Head coach, he has previously won three ultimate championship games as a linebacker for New England in 2001, 2003 and 2004 — but has appeared in four total.

The Patriots' offensive coordinator, Josh McDaniels, is heading into his 10th Super Bowl appearance — with Russini also mentioning that Vrabel has been leaning on McDaniels for various preparations.

"No one has more experience than Josh with this [coming up with a game plan for Super Bowl Sunday]," Vrabel recently said to the media, according to Fox Sports. "And he felt like we needed to do something to keep them engaged and stimulated, so they weren’t looking at some things for the second or third time."

As previously reported by New England Patriots On SI, New England's defensive coordinator, Terrell WIlliams is back with the Patriots on the sidelines after beating prostate cancer. This marks his first Super Bowl.

McDaniels was recently named the AP Assistant Coach of the Year. He has worked closely with second-year quarterback Drake Maye. The quarterback has had an incredibly impressive run this season in helping his team get to Levi's Stadium in contention of lifting the Lombardi Trophy in only his second year in the league.

Fans of the coaching trio of Vrabel, McDaniels and Williams are hoping for a game plan crafted by elite NFL masterminds in order to take down Seattle.

