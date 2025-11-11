Patriots' Mike Vrabel Praises Reserve DL
When the New England Patriots take the field for a defensive series, the big names on the defensive line draw the most eyes. The prized free agent Milton Williams pairs well with Christian Barmore in the middle, while Khyiris Tonga has turned heads as one of the team's best unsung players.
But a reserve lineman, a player most fans might not recognize if he crossed the street, is playing the best football of his young career. Cory Durden, who the team signed to the practice squad back in August, has quickly climbed the ranks to earn a spot on the active roster and a constant role on the field.
In the team's thrilling victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Durden recorded a career-best three quarterback pressures. While he may not be racking up the stats that some of his defensive counterparts may get, he's playing a pivotal role for a unit firing on all cylinders.
This Defensive Lineman is Playing Strong Football for the Patriots
"I think he's excited about playing," head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters ahead of the team's Week 11 matchup with the New York Jets. "I think he brings a good size, good physicality, good energy. It seems like he's always excited after every play or the plays that he's involved with."
Durden spent the summer with the New York Giants and played a good game against his future team in the final preseason game. After clearing waivers, he signed to New England's practice squad -- later replacing Jeremiah Pharms Jr. on the 53-man roster. He may not be scoring touchdowns like K'Lavon Chaisson or sacking the QB like Harold Landry, but like Vrabel said, he's playing with high energy with the reps he's getting.
When the Patriots went into Orchard Park, New York, to face the Buffalo Bills back in October, Durden made his name known to a national audience. He hit Bills quarterback Josh Allen in the head and neck area, resulting in a 15-yard penalty and a $5,722 fine that next week.
In the team's Week 10 win, Durden was the third-highest ranked player on New England's defense, according to Pro Football Focus. His 72.3 grade was just behind linebackers Robert Spillane (74.5) and Jahlani Tavai (72.5).
"I think he's one of those players that's, like a lot of guys, taking advantage of the opportunity that he's gotten and was somewhere else, they made a decision, we were able to bring him in, quickly elevate him and bring him on, and he's done a good job," Vrabel said.
