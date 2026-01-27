Patriots HC Sidesteps Drake Maye Injury Question

Is New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye actually hurt, or is that just online speculation ahead of Super Bowl LX?

Thanks to a former NFL doctor, there's concerns about the All-Pro's shoulder following the team's 10-7 victory over the Denver Broncos in the AFC championship. Dr. David Chao — who used to work for the San Diego Chargers — posted a video arguing that Maye's throwing shoulder might have gotten injured during a scramble in the third quarter of the win.

"Drake Maye injured his right throwing shoulder against the Broncos," Chao wrote on X. "How severe the injury is, and the exact diagnosis, remains to be determined. Heading into Super Bowl LX, I’m far more concerned about Maye’s shoulder than Sam Darnold’s oblique."

It doesn't seem like much, and the clip that Chao was referring to doesn't show much either. If anything, it looks like the quarterback was adjusting his shoulder pads after the play.

Is Drake Maye Actually Hurt?

Two plays after the so-called injury, Maye fired a 31-yard strike to Mack Hollins on a flea flicker. Later in the game, after being sacked on the same shoulder, he quickly got up from the ground. Ahead of his first press conference of the week, Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel was asked about the health of his quarterback, sidestepping the question.

"There’s not a player on our team that’s 100% healthy," Vrabel bluntly said on The Greg Hill Show. "I would imagine we will go through the injury report, and whenever we have to turn that in, we’ll turn it in. But nobody is 100%. This will be our 21st game."

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) drops back to pass against the Denver Broncos during the second half in the 2026 AFC Championship Game at Empower Field at Mile High.

When Maye was asked about his health postgame, he had a similar answer that doesn't give any sign of injury, other than the typical post-game soreness.

"I think a lot of those guys in that locker room are battling through things," Maye said. "At the same time, the best thing about it is we have another chance at it. Another chance at it to get healthy. Two weeks — a chance to go win the Super Bowl. That’s what it is, and that’s pretty cool."

The Patriots' first injury report for Super Bowl LX will be released next week, and it's unclear whether Maye — who's remained healthy up until this point — will have his name on it. For now, it seems more like internet chatter to fill up two weeks without football as opposed to anything serious.

