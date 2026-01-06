Patriots DT Fighting Through Injury For Playoffs

For most of the regular season, the New England Patriots' run defense was among the league's best.

Then Milton Williams got hurt, and it started to slip up. Sure, the losses didn't pile up, but the defensive line wasn't as stout as it had once been.

Now that Williams is back — still nursing an ankle injury suffered Week 11 against the New York Jets — the Patriots' front seven can get back to the smash mouth football is was playing to begin the year.

The free agent signing missed five games since being placed on injured reserve, and just returned to the lineup in Week 18. Knocking some of the rust off, Williams played in 28 defensive snaps and recorded a tackle for loss in the first quarter.

Is the $104 million man fully good to go for the postseason? According to him, he's ready — with a caveat.

"I’ve got a high-ankle (sprain), so it ain’t finna just go away," Williams said, admitting he felt a bit sore after the game. "So it’s just something I’m going to have to deal with. Keep working with our training staff and keep moving forward."

Oct 5, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots defensive end Milton Williams (97) leaves the field after warming up before a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

"I just felt good. I just felt good being back, being out there. Sitting on the couch, that’s garbage. I ain’t gonna lie… Little rusty, but it was just good to put my hands on somebody and run around a little bit at game speed."

In his first season with the Patriots, Williams has quickly become one of the team's most valuable players. Along with Christian Barmore, the interior of the Patriots' defensive line as become one of the top units in the league.

Williams Bringing His Super Bowl Experience To New England

In the postseason, banged up or not, Williams would rather be on the field than not. His teammates — linebacker Robert Spillane and defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga — likely feel the same way. The banged-up defense will have a tough task to go against the Chargers and uber-talented quarterback Justin Herbert.

And as one of the few players on the team with a Super Bowl ring (he was on last year's Eagles squad that won it all), he knows what it takes to come out of the postseason on top.

"We don’t need no superheroes‚" Williams said. "We need everybody to go out there and do stuff the way we’ve been doing it all year. Just be consistent, harp on your fundamentals, and keep doing what we’ve been doing all year: Winning games."

