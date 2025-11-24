Patriots' Drake Maye Sets New Career-High vs. Bengals

There is an argument to be made that, despite grinding out a tough win over the Cincinnati Bengals today, New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye still had a stellar performance.

Maye completed 22 of 35 passes this afternoon at Paycor Stadium in the 26-20 win over the Bengals. He threw only one touchdown pass and one interception. Some would argue that, out of the nine-game win streak the Patriots are now on, this one came at a cost. And judging by the injuries that mounted for the Pats throughout the game, it may have indeed been a costly win.

Still, Maye had another landmark game in his still-young career. The second-year QB threw for a career high 294 yards.

Drake Maye Has Career-Long Passing Game

Maye’s performance, like the Patriots today, felt like a struggle that still found a way to get the job done.

Yet, let’s be real, 294 passing yards is still very impressive.

The reason is that Maye now has the most passing yards in the league this season, with a total of 2,836 yards. Behind him is Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills at 2, 709 yards. Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert rounds out the top-3 with 2,691 yards so far this season.

Nov 23, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) rolls out during the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Maye has had some other standout games in terms of pass yards. In the season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders, he threw for 287 passing yards despite the 20-13 loss. That performance had many people thinking that, despite a 0-1 start, there has to be something here to work with in developing this kid.

Little did we know what we would be witnessing by Week 12, two months later.

Maye was so close to exceeding expectations, career-long, in terms of passing. With two minutes left in the game, he was at 294 yards. It was third and seven, all he needed to do was pass for a first down, and Maye could have crossed over into a 300-yard game.

#Patriots QB Drake Maye sitting at 294 passing yards up three with 2:00 left while facing a 3rd-and-7. Throw it here for his first 300-yard game? — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) November 23, 2025

One can only wonder what Cam Newton has to say this week about Maye and the Patriots.

Despite the 26-20 win, the Patriots suffered injuries to the likes of Will Campbell and Jared Wilson this afternoon. Campbell’s update should come after the MRI, and Wilson was seen walking in a medical boot post-game after his ankle injury. All of this proves that, despite a successful run, anything can happen in the NFL.

That bye week can’t come soon enough for players to rest up.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!